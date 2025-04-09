クォートセクション
通貨 / IRON
IRON: Disc Medicine Inc

62.63 USD 1.60 (2.62%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IRONの今日の為替レートは、2.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.57の安値と62.64の高値で取引されました。

Disc Medicine Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
60.57 62.64
1年のレンジ
30.82 68.59
以前の終値
61.03
始値
61.38
買値
62.63
買値
62.93
安値
60.57
高値
62.64
出来高
769
1日の変化
2.62%
1ヶ月の変化
5.23%
6ヶ月の変化
26.24%
1年の変化
28.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K