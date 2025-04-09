通貨 / IRON
IRON: Disc Medicine Inc
62.63 USD 1.60 (2.62%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IRONの今日の為替レートは、2.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.57の安値と62.64の高値で取引されました。
Disc Medicine Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IRON News
- Bitterman Kevin, director at Disc Medicine, sells $1.96m in iron stock
- Truist Securities initiates Disc Medicine stock with Buy rating, $86 target
- Disc Medicine to submit NDA for bitopertin in EPP in October
- Disc medicine CFO Franchi sells $119k in shares
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Disc Medicine stock amid Bristol Myers trial results
- Disc medicine CFO Franchi sells $115k in stock
- Disc Medicine appoints Nadim Ahmed to board of directors
- Disc Medicine CEO Quisel sells $286k in shares
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/4/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Disc Medicine stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Disc Medicine stock at $118 target
- Disc Medicine stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO Capital
- Disc Medicine stock price target maintained at $118 by H.C. Wainwright
- Disc Medicine shareholders vote on executive pay and board members
- Disc Medicine reports positive data from clinical programs at EHA
- Raymond James bullish on biotech firms on favorable valuation
- Disc Medicine chief medical officer sells $149,800 in stock
- Disc Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Disc Medicine’s chief medical officer sells $334,128 in stock
- Disc Medicine Announces Multiple Presentations Across Portfolio at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Congress
- Disc Medicine: Forging Ahead In Hematology (NASDAQ:IRON)
IRON on the Community Forum
1日のレンジ
60.57 62.64
1年のレンジ
30.82 68.59
- 以前の終値
- 61.03
- 始値
- 61.38
- 買値
- 62.63
- 買値
- 62.93
- 安値
- 60.57
- 高値
- 62.64
- 出来高
- 769
- 1日の変化
- 2.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.24%
- 1年の変化
- 28.84%
