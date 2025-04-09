QuotesSections
IRON
IRON: Disc Medicine Inc

60.34 USD 0.44 (0.73%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IRON exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.71 and at a high of 61.51.

Follow Disc Medicine Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
59.71 61.51
Year Range
30.82 68.59
Previous Close
59.90
Open
59.98
Bid
60.34
Ask
60.64
Low
59.71
High
61.51
Volume
519
Daily Change
0.73%
Month Change
1.38%
6 Months Change
21.63%
Year Change
24.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%