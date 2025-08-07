通貨 / IRM
IRM: Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT
98.91 USD 0.57 (0.57%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IRMの今日の為替レートは、-0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり98.47の安値と100.63の高値で取引されました。
Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REITダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
98.47 100.63
1年のレンジ
72.33 130.24
- 以前の終値
- 99.48
- 始値
- 99.88
- 買値
- 98.91
- 買値
- 99.21
- 安値
- 98.47
- 高値
- 100.63
- 出来高
- 1.728 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.45%
- 1年の変化
- -16.88%
