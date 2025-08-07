クォートセクション
通貨 / IRM
株に戻る

IRM: Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT

98.91 USD 0.57 (0.57%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IRMの今日の為替レートは、-0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり98.47の安値と100.63の高値で取引されました。

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REITダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IRM News

1日のレンジ
98.47 100.63
1年のレンジ
72.33 130.24
以前の終値
99.48
始値
99.88
買値
98.91
買値
99.21
安値
98.47
高値
100.63
出来高
1.728 K
1日の変化
-0.57%
1ヶ月の変化
8.67%
6ヶ月の変化
12.45%
1年の変化
-16.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K