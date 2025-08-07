Moedas / IRM
IRM: Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT
99.48 USD 0.92 (0.92%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IRM para hoje mudou para -0.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 99.39 e o mais alto foi 101.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IRM Notícias
- Ações da Iron Mountain reafirmadas como Compra pela Stifel devido à forte perspectiva para data centers
- Iron Mountain stock reaffirmed Buy at Stifel on strong data center outlook
- Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Presents at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference Transcript
- Iron Mountain na Conferência Global de Infraestrutura de Comunicações: insights estratégicos de crescimento
- Iron Mountain at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- Iron Mountain at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Iron Mountain Stock Up 10.6% in Six Months: Will the Trend Last?
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- Is it Wise to Retain Iron Mountain Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- Peak Humans: The Megatrend No One Is Talking About (Yet)
- Iron Mountain Q2: Record High Revenues, Continued Growth Momentum (IRM)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Iron Mountain stock at $110
- REITs Could Have Some Of Their Best Years Ahead: Two Value Plays I Like With Strong Upside
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Weigh Down The Economy
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Jones Lang Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Zillow Group's Q2 EPS Lags Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Faixa diária
99.39 101.64
Faixa anual
72.33 130.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 100.40
- Open
- 100.17
- Bid
- 99.48
- Ask
- 99.78
- Low
- 99.39
- High
- 101.64
- Volume
- 3.214 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.92%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.10%
- Mudança anual
- -16.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh