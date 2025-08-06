Divisas / IRM
IRM: Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT
99.48 USD 0.92 (0.92%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IRM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.92%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 99.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 101.64.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
99.39 101.64
Rango anual
72.33 130.24
- Cierres anteriores
- 100.40
- Open
- 100.17
- Bid
- 99.48
- Ask
- 99.78
- Low
- 99.39
- High
- 101.64
- Volumen
- 3.214 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.92%
- Cambio mensual
- 9.29%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 13.10%
- Cambio anual
- -16.40%
