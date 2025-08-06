CotizacionesSecciones
IRM: Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT

99.48 USD 0.92 (0.92%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IRM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.92%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 99.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 101.64.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

IRM News

Rango diario
99.39 101.64
Rango anual
72.33 130.24
Cierres anteriores
100.40
Open
100.17
Bid
99.48
Ask
99.78
Low
99.39
High
101.64
Volumen
3.214 K
Cambio diario
-0.92%
Cambio mensual
9.29%
Cambio a 6 meses
13.10%
Cambio anual
-16.40%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B