IRM: Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT
99.85 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IRM exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.28 and at a high of 100.47.
Follow Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IRM News
Daily Range
98.28 100.47
Year Range
72.33 130.24
- Previous Close
- 99.85
- Open
- 99.90
- Bid
- 99.85
- Ask
- 100.15
- Low
- 98.28
- High
- 100.47
- Volume
- 1.318 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 9.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.52%
- Year Change
- -16.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%