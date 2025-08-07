Valute / IRM
IRM: Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT
99.90 USD 0.99 (1.00%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IRM ha avuto una variazione del 1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 98.56 e ad un massimo di 100.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
98.56 100.66
Intervallo Annuale
72.33 130.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 98.91
- Apertura
- 98.63
- Bid
- 99.90
- Ask
- 100.20
- Minimo
- 98.56
- Massimo
- 100.66
- Volume
- 2.392 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.05%
20 settembre, sabato