QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IRM
Tornare a Azioni

IRM: Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT

99.90 USD 0.99 (1.00%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IRM ha avuto una variazione del 1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 98.56 e ad un massimo di 100.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IRM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
98.56 100.66
Intervallo Annuale
72.33 130.24
Chiusura Precedente
98.91
Apertura
98.63
Bid
99.90
Ask
100.20
Minimo
98.56
Massimo
100.66
Volume
2.392 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.00%
Variazione Mensile
9.76%
Variazione Semestrale
13.57%
Variazione Annuale
-16.05%
20 settembre, sabato