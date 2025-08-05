通貨 / INSP
INSP: Inspire Medical Systems Inc
83.47 USD 3.52 (4.40%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
INSPの今日の為替レートは、4.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.48の安値と83.89の高値で取引されました。
Inspire Medical Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
INSP News
1日のレンジ
79.48 83.89
1年のレンジ
77.41 215.85
- 以前の終値
- 79.95
- 始値
- 81.16
- 買値
- 83.47
- 買値
- 83.77
- 安値
- 79.48
- 高値
- 83.89
- 出来高
- 1.513 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -10.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -47.22%
- 1年の変化
- -60.42%
