INSP: Inspire Medical Systems Inc

83.47 USD 3.52 (4.40%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

INSPの今日の為替レートは、4.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.48の安値と83.89の高値で取引されました。

Inspire Medical Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
79.48 83.89
1年のレンジ
77.41 215.85
以前の終値
79.95
始値
81.16
買値
83.47
買値
83.77
安値
79.48
高値
83.89
出来高
1.513 K
1日の変化
4.40%
1ヶ月の変化
-10.96%
6ヶ月の変化
-47.22%
1年の変化
-60.42%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K