INSP: Inspire Medical Systems Inc

80.86 USD 0.08 (0.10%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INSP exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.13 and at a high of 82.42.

Follow Inspire Medical Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

INSP News

Daily Range
80.13 82.42
Year Range
77.41 215.85
Previous Close
80.78
Open
81.04
Bid
80.86
Ask
81.16
Low
80.13
High
82.42
Volume
940
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
-13.74%
6 Months Change
-48.87%
Year Change
-61.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%