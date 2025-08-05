Currencies / INSP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
INSP: Inspire Medical Systems Inc
80.86 USD 0.08 (0.10%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INSP exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.13 and at a high of 82.42.
Follow Inspire Medical Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INSP News
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Inspire Medical at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Transition Insights
- Why Is Inspire (INSP) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Inspire medical CFO Buchholz sells $1m in shares
- Inspire Hit By System Adoption Friction: A HOLD Rating Assigned (NYSE:INSP)
- Evercore ISI initiates Inspire Medical Systems stock with Outperform rating
- Inspire Medical Systems CFO to step down, KeyBanc maintains Sector Weight
- Inspire Medical CFO to step down at end of 2025
- Inspire Medical: Hiccups For The Sleep Business (NYSE:INSP)
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Inspire Medical Systems Stock?
- Nyxoah Secures FDA Clearance for Genio System to Treat Sleep Apnea
- Inspire Medical authorizes $200 million stock buyback program
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Inspire Medical Systems Analysts Lower Their Forecasts After Q2 Results - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Inspire Medical Plunges On Outlook Cut, Weak V System Rollout: Analysts React - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)
- Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Jefferies lowers Inspire Medical Systems stock price target to $160 from $205
- Piper Sandler lowers Inspire Medical Systems stock price target on Gen 5 launch issues
- Inspire Medical stock falls as RBC lowers price target on slower growth
- INSP Stock Plunges Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, Gross Margin Contracts
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Pfizer Earnings Top Views - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
Daily Range
80.13 82.42
Year Range
77.41 215.85
- Previous Close
- 80.78
- Open
- 81.04
- Bid
- 80.86
- Ask
- 81.16
- Low
- 80.13
- High
- 82.42
- Volume
- 940
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -13.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -48.87%
- Year Change
- -61.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%