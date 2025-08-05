QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / INSP
Tornare a Azioni

INSP: Inspire Medical Systems Inc

79.88 USD 3.59 (4.30%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INSP ha avuto una variazione del -4.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 79.56 e ad un massimo di 83.70.

Segui le dinamiche di Inspire Medical Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INSP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
79.56 83.70
Intervallo Annuale
77.41 215.85
Chiusura Precedente
83.47
Apertura
83.70
Bid
79.88
Ask
80.18
Minimo
79.56
Massimo
83.70
Volume
1.304 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.30%
Variazione Mensile
-14.79%
Variazione Semestrale
-49.49%
Variazione Annuale
-62.12%
20 settembre, sabato