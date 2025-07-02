通貨 / IBB
IBB: iShares Biotechnology ETF
143.26 USD 0.15 (0.10%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IBBの今日の為替レートは、-0.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり142.64の安値と143.58の高値で取引されました。
iShares Biotechnology ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IBB News
- B.Rileyがハロー・ヘルスの目標株価を70ドルに引き上げ
- Harrow Health stock price target raised to $70 by B.Riley
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- BBH Vs. IBB: How To Prepare For The Next Biotech Growth Cycle With BBH (NASDAQ:IBB)
- Tug Of War: Bulls Vs. Fear
- Is iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Solar, biotech, and health insurance stocks are moving on Friday: here's why
- This Eye Treatment Stock Sees Sales Spike 152% As Biotech Leaders Shine
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Should You Invest in the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)?
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- More than 800 Moderna employees will lose their jobs this year as costs are slashed
- Sarepta finally gets some good news: A patient death wasn’t its DMD drug’s fault.
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- Trump Threatens Up To 200% Tariffs On Drug Imports. The Market Doesn't Believe Him.
- Biotech Looks Ready To Run, But ETFs, Which One? IBB Vs. XBI
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As The 'Big Beautiful Bill' Pushes The Market To New Highs
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
1日のレンジ
142.64 143.58
1年のレンジ
107.43 150.03
- 以前の終値
- 143.41
- 始値
- 142.98
- 買値
- 143.26
- 買値
- 143.56
- 安値
- 142.64
- 高値
- 143.58
- 出来高
- 567
- 1日の変化
- -0.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.14%
- 1年の変化
- -1.47%
