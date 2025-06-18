Currencies / IBB
IBB: iShares Biotechnology ETF
143.26 USD 0.15 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IBB exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 142.64 and at a high of 143.58.
Follow iShares Biotechnology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
142.64 143.58
Year Range
107.43 150.03
- Previous Close
- 143.41
- Open
- 142.98
- Bid
- 143.26
- Ask
- 143.56
- Low
- 142.64
- High
- 143.58
- Volume
- 567
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 2.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.14%
- Year Change
- -1.47%
