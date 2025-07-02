货币 / IBB
IBB: iShares Biotechnology ETF
143.26 USD 0.15 (0.10%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IBB汇率已更改-0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点142.64和高点143.58进行交易。
关注iShares Biotechnology ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
142.64 143.58
年范围
107.43 150.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 143.41
- 开盘价
- 142.98
- 卖价
- 143.26
- 买价
- 143.56
- 最低价
- 142.64
- 最高价
- 143.58
- 交易量
- 567
- 日变化
- -0.10%
- 月变化
- 2.78%
- 6个月变化
- 12.14%
- 年变化
- -1.47%
23 九月, 星期二
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- $-251.312 B
- 预测值
- $-406.051 B
- 前值
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 4.04 M
- 前值
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -2.0%
- 前值
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.641%