IBB: iShares Biotechnology ETF
143.20 USD 0.21 (0.15%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IBB para hoje mudou para -0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 142.64 e o mais alto foi 143.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Biotechnology ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
142.64 143.58
Faixa anual
107.43 150.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 143.41
- Open
- 142.98
- Bid
- 143.20
- Ask
- 143.50
- Low
- 142.64
- High
- 143.58
- Volume
- 697
- Mudança diária
- -0.15%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.09%
- Mudança anual
- -1.51%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- $-251.312 bilh
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%