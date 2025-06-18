CotaçõesSeções
IBB: iShares Biotechnology ETF

143.20 USD 0.21 (0.15%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IBB para hoje mudou para -0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 142.64 e o mais alto foi 143.58.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Biotechnology ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
142.64 143.58
Faixa anual
107.43 150.03
Fechamento anterior
143.41
Open
142.98
Bid
143.20
Ask
143.50
Low
142.64
High
143.58
Volume
697
Mudança diária
-0.15%
Mudança mensal
2.74%
Mudança de 6 meses
12.09%
Mudança anual
-1.51%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
$​-251.312 bilh
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%