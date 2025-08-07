通貨 / EPAM
EPAM: EPAM Systems Inc
155.89 USD 2.27 (1.48%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EPAMの今日の為替レートは、1.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり153.49の安値と155.93の高値で取引されました。
EPAM Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
153.49 155.93
1年のレンジ
138.15 269.01
- 以前の終値
- 153.62
- 始値
- 154.11
- 買値
- 155.89
- 買値
- 156.19
- 安値
- 153.49
- 高値
- 155.93
- 出来高
- 1.734 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.87%
- 1年の変化
- -21.74%
