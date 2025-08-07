クォートセクション
通貨 / EPAM
EPAM: EPAM Systems Inc

155.89 USD 2.27 (1.48%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EPAMの今日の為替レートは、1.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり153.49の安値と155.93の高値で取引されました。

EPAM Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
153.49 155.93
1年のレンジ
138.15 269.01
以前の終値
153.62
始値
154.11
買値
155.89
買値
156.19
安値
153.49
高値
155.93
出来高
1.734 K
1日の変化
1.48%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.79%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.87%
1年の変化
-21.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K