Valute / EPAM
EPAM: EPAM Systems Inc
156.21 USD 0.32 (0.21%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EPAM ha avuto una variazione del 0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 153.83 e ad un massimo di 158.00.
Segui le dinamiche di EPAM Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EPAM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
153.83 158.00
Intervallo Annuale
138.15 269.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 155.89
- Apertura
- 156.85
- Bid
- 156.21
- Ask
- 156.51
- Minimo
- 153.83
- Massimo
- 158.00
- Volume
- 970
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.58%
20 settembre, sabato