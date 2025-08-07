QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EPAM
Tornare a Azioni

EPAM: EPAM Systems Inc

156.21 USD 0.32 (0.21%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EPAM ha avuto una variazione del 0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 153.83 e ad un massimo di 158.00.

Segui le dinamiche di EPAM Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EPAM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
153.83 158.00
Intervallo Annuale
138.15 269.01
Chiusura Precedente
155.89
Apertura
156.85
Bid
156.21
Ask
156.51
Minimo
153.83
Massimo
158.00
Volume
970
Variazione giornaliera
0.21%
Variazione Mensile
-9.61%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.68%
Variazione Annuale
-21.58%
20 settembre, sabato