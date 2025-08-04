KurseKategorien
EPAM: EPAM Systems Inc

155.89 USD 2.27 (1.48%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EPAM hat sich für heute um 1.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 153.49 bis zu einem Hoch von 155.93 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die EPAM Systems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
153.49 155.93
Jahresspanne
138.15 269.01
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
153.62
Eröffnung
154.11
Bid
155.89
Ask
156.19
Tief
153.49
Hoch
155.93
Volumen
1.734 K
Tagesänderung
1.48%
Monatsänderung
-9.79%
6-Monatsänderung
-7.87%
Jahresänderung
-21.74%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K