EPAM: EPAM Systems Inc
155.89 USD 2.27 (1.48%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EPAM hat sich für heute um 1.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 153.49 bis zu einem Hoch von 155.93 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die EPAM Systems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
153.49 155.93
Jahresspanne
138.15 269.01
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 153.62
- Eröffnung
- 154.11
- Bid
- 155.89
- Ask
- 156.19
- Tief
- 153.49
- Hoch
- 155.93
- Volumen
- 1.734 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.48%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.79%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.87%
- Jahresänderung
- -21.74%
