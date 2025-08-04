QuotesSections
EPAM: EPAM Systems Inc

154.19 USD 0.35 (0.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EPAM exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 152.10 and at a high of 155.10.

Follow EPAM Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
152.10 155.10
Year Range
138.15 269.01
Previous Close
154.54
Open
154.17
Bid
154.19
Ask
154.49
Low
152.10
High
155.10
Volume
858
Daily Change
-0.23%
Month Change
-10.77%
6 Months Change
-8.87%
Year Change
-22.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%