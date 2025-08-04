Currencies / EPAM
EPAM: EPAM Systems Inc
154.19 USD 0.35 (0.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EPAM exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 152.10 and at a high of 155.10.
Follow EPAM Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EPAM News

Daily Range
152.10 155.10
Year Range
138.15 269.01
- Previous Close
- 154.54
- Open
- 154.17
- Bid
- 154.19
- Ask
- 154.49
- Low
- 152.10
- High
- 155.10
- Volume
- 858
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- -10.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.87%
- Year Change
- -22.59%
