Dövizler / EPAM
EPAM: EPAM Systems Inc
156.21 USD 0.32 (0.21%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
EPAM fiyatı bugün 0.21% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 153.83 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 158.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
EPAM Systems Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
EPAM haberleri
Günlük aralık
153.83 158.00
Yıllık aralık
138.15 269.01
- Önceki kapanış
- 155.89
- Açılış
- 156.85
- Satış
- 156.21
- Alış
- 156.51
- Düşük
- 153.83
- Yüksek
- 158.00
- Hacim
- 970
- Günlük değişim
- 0.21%
- Aylık değişim
- -9.61%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -7.68%
- Yıllık değişim
- -21.58%
21 Eylül, Pazar