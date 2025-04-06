通貨 / BSET
BSET: Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated
16.21 USD 0.14 (0.87%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BSETの今日の為替レートは、0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.98の安値と16.50の高値で取引されました。
Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BSET News
1日のレンジ
15.98 16.50
1年のレンジ
13.58 19.75
- 以前の終値
- 16.07
- 始値
- 16.50
- 買値
- 16.21
- 買値
- 16.51
- 安値
- 15.98
- 高値
- 16.50
- 出来高
- 67
- 1日の変化
- 0.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.31%
- 1年の変化
- 13.12%
