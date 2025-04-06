クォートセクション
通貨 / BSET
株に戻る

BSET: Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated

16.21 USD 0.14 (0.87%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BSETの今日の為替レートは、0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.98の安値と16.50の高値で取引されました。

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BSET News

1日のレンジ
15.98 16.50
1年のレンジ
13.58 19.75
以前の終値
16.07
始値
16.50
買値
16.21
買値
16.51
安値
15.98
高値
16.50
出来高
67
1日の変化
0.87%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.00%
6ヶ月の変化
3.31%
1年の変化
13.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K