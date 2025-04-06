Moedas / BSET
BSET: Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated
16.20 USD 0.13 (0.81%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BSET para hoje mudou para 0.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.98 e o mais alto foi 16.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BSET Notícias
Faixa diária
15.98 16.50
Faixa anual
13.58 19.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.07
- Open
- 16.50
- Bid
- 16.20
- Ask
- 16.50
- Low
- 15.98
- High
- 16.50
- Volume
- 30
- Mudança diária
- 0.81%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.25%
- Mudança anual
- 13.05%
