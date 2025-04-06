Currencies / BSET
BSET: Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated
16.34 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BSET exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.03 and at a high of 16.37.
Follow Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BSET News
- Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Is Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
- Bassett Furniture stock rises as competitors fall on Trump tariff threat
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) This Year?
- Bassett Furniture appoints James Goergen to board of directors
- Bassett Furniture updates bylaws to expand board size range
- Is Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Mama's Creations, Bassett Furniture Industries and Amarin
- 3 Strong Buy Breakout Stocks for Explosive Returns
- Bassett Furniture declares $0.20 quarterly dividend
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bassett earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- AZZ, Methode Electronics, Bassett Furniture set to report earnings Wednesday
- Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET): Too Soon For An Upgrade
- Bassett Announces Second Quarter Conference Call
- Bassett Furniture: Seeking Alpha’s Top-Rated Home Furnisher Also Whets Our Appetite (BSET)
- La-Z-Boy: Well-Positioned To Conquer Industry Challenges (NYSE:LZB)
- Merion Road Capital Q1 2025 Investor Letter
- Bassett Furniture Stock: Potential Winner Under Trump's Tariffs (NASDAQ:BSET)
Daily Range
16.03 16.37
Year Range
13.58 19.75
- Previous Close
- 16.33
- Open
- 16.25
- Bid
- 16.34
- Ask
- 16.64
- Low
- 16.03
- High
- 16.37
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- -1.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.14%
- Year Change
- 14.03%
