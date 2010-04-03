TDI Smart Levels Ultimate

📌 Overview

TDI Smart Money Ultimate (MT5) is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who understand confluence-based trading and controlled grid execution.

This EA is a true MT5 port (1-to-1 logic) of the proven MT4 version, preserving every trading rule, filter, and risk mechanism with no simplification.

It combines:

  • Traders Dynamic Index (TDI)

  • Smart Money concepts

  • Supply & Demand zones

  • Fibonacci premium/discount

  • Trend filters (EMA + internal HMA)

  • Multi-basket grid management

  • Dynamic basket TP/SL

  • Telegram alerts & reports

All trades are managed at basket level, not per order giving you professional risk control.

🧠 Trading Logic (How It Works)

1️⃣ Signal Generation (Independent Baskets)

Each signal creates its own basket:

  • TDI Cross

  • MBL Cross

  • TDI Sharkfin

Each basket:

  • Has its own magic number

  • Is managed independently

  • Can scale using grid logic

2️⃣ Confluence Filters (Optional & Modular)

You can enable or disable each filter independently:

  • Level Guide

    • Off

    • 50-level

    • Custom buy/sell zones (e.g. 30/70)

  • Trend Filter

    • EMA Fast / Slow crossover

    • Internal HMA slope (no iCustom)

  • Supply & Demand Zones

    • Structure-based zones using ATR expansion

  • Fibonacci Filter

    • Automatic premium / discount detection (5061.8%)

If both Zone and Fibonacci filters are OFF, the EA still trades normally.

3️⃣ Multi-Basket Grid System (Controlled)

Grid expansion is optional and fully controlled:

  • Grid modes:

    • From last add (tick)

    • Candle close

    • Expanded grid (distance increases with adds)

  • Lot scaling:

    • Fixed lot

    • Risk-based lot sizing

    • Lot multiplier per add

  • Maximum grid adds enforced

⚠️ This is NOT a blind martingale EA
Grid logic only activates after a valid signal.

4️⃣ Basket-Level Risk Management (Professional)

Each basket supports:

Take Profit modes

  • Pips from Break-Even

  • Fixed money

  • % of equity

  • Dynamic TP (tightens after grid adds)

Stop Loss modes

  • Fixed money

  • % of equity

  • Pips from Break-Even

  • Optional global SL (Aggressive mode)

All exits are handled at basket level, not individual trades.

📊 Dashboard & Monitoring

On-chart dashboard displays:

  • Active baskets

  • Floating P/L

  • Daily / weekly / monthly performance

  • Basket SL hit count

  • Win / loss statistics

📲 Telegram Integration (No DLLs)

Optional Telegram notifications via WebRequest:

  • New basket opened

  • Basket closed (TP / SL)

  • Optional daily performance report

Works on MQL5 Market rules (no DLLs, no external files).

⚙️ Key Features Summary

✔ True MT5 Expert Advisor (no indicators required)
✔ Hedging-account compatible
✔ Internal HMA (no iCustom)
✔ Multi-basket architecture
✔ Advanced grid logic (optional)
✔ Dynamic TP after grid adds
✔ EMA + HMA trend confirmation
✔ Supply & Demand + Fibonacci filters
✔ Telegram alerts & reports
✔ Fully configurable inputs
✔ Suitable for manual supervision or semi-automation

⚠️ Important Notes (Market Compliance)

  • This EA does NOT guarantee profits

  • Grid trading involves risk and requires proper capital

  • Best used on Forex majors

  • Recommended timeframes: M15 H1

  • Always test on demo first

🎯 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who understand TDI & Smart Money concepts
✔ Users who want basket-level control, not single-trade bots
✔ Traders who want flexibility, not locked logic
✔ Those who prefer transparency over black-box systems

📌 Final Note

TDI Smart Money Ultimate (MT5) is not a set-and-forget toy EA.
It is a professional trading tool designed for traders who value structure, confluence, and controlled execution.


おすすめのプロダクト
Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
エキスパート
Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
エキスパート
Trend Alpha is an automated Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades EA portfolio. It is built around a rules-based trend-following breakout approach using price action, with additional price-action filters designed to help qualify setups. The EA is multi-currency and commonly used on trend-driven instruments such as JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD. It is designed for minimal configuration and a straightforward setup process. Trend Alpha can be used alongside other systems that trade dif
TrendDashboardPro
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
エキスパート
This is a sophisticated **TrendDashboardPro* optimized for **Deriv Synthetic Indices,cfd,crypto,metals and currency pairs**. how it works: ## **OVERALL STRATEGY** This EA uses **Multiple Moving Average Crossovers** with **advanced filters** to trade trends by checking all the timeframes from M1 to MN via the strongest confluence of all the timeframes , It's specifically optimized for synthetic indices (volatility indices) which have different characteristics than traditional forex pairs,also w
US30 Dow Jones EA
Babak Alamdar
4.3 (10)
エキスパート
バックテストではなく、実際の取引システムを購入してください    Live Signal   この価格はプロモーション期間中の一時的なものであり、間もなく値上げされます バックテストは実際のティックのみで実行する必要があります。そうでないと、不正確な結果になります。 公開チャットグループに参加するには、 こちらをクリックしてください。 US30 ダウ ジョーンズ EA へようこそ US30 ダウ ジョーンズ EA: ダイナミック ダウ ジョーンズをマスターする US30 はダウ ジョーンズとしても知られ、市場で最も人気のある指数の 1 つです。専門アドバイザーが多数存在するにもかかわらず、グリッド、マーチンゲール、リカバリーなどのリスクを伴う戦略に頼らずに長期的に成功する人はほとんどいません。これらの戦略はリスク対報酬の結果が劣悪になることがよくあります。複雑な市場力学と高いボラティリティのため、特にニューヨーク取引中は、ダウ・ジョーンズの舵取りが難しい場合があります。マーケットメーカーはストップロスを狙うことが多く、流動性が十分になった時点でサポートとレジスタンスのレベルを利
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
エキスパート
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
KingKong MT5
Agus Santoso
エキスパート
MT4バージョン： https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/90077 MT5バージョン： https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/103136 「KingKong」エキスパートアドバイザー (EA) は、外国為替市場向けに設計された洗練された取引アルゴリズムであり、市場の流動性が高まる期間に有効になるブレイクアウト戦略を活用しています。 この EA は、取引量が急増したときに発生する大きな価格変動を利用するように作られており、市場活動の最適な瞬間に取引が実行されるようにします。 主な特徴: ブレイクアウト戦略: 市場の流動性の検出: KingKong は、高度なアルゴリズムを採用して市場の流動性をリアルタイムで監視します。 これは、多くの場合、大きな価格変動の前兆となる、出来高が増加する期間を特定します。 ブレイクアウトの特定: このような流動性の高い期間中、KingKong は過去のデータとテクニカル指標に基づいて潜在的なブレイクアウト ポイントを特定します。 EA は、偽のブレイクア
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
エキスパート
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
エキスパート
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Aegis Flow X
Lei Sung Lau
エキスパート
Aegis Flow X is a professional algorithmic trading system engineered for long-term survival and consistent cash flow generation. Unlike traditional grid systems that prioritize aggressive gains at the risk of margin calls, our core philosophy is "Capital Preservation First." This EA is designed specifically for AUDCAD (H1) , exploiting its mean-reversion properties with a proprietary "Smart Exit" engine. Real Monitoring Live Performance: Please view the screenshots for verified real-account p
XauusdPrecisionEA
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
エキスパート
XAU Breakout Pro – The Ultimate GMT Gold Breakout Bot Timeframe: M5 Symbol: XAUUSD ️ Type: Fully Automated Expert Advisor Strategy Style: Volatility Breakout Why XAU Breakout Pro? XAU Breakout Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and profitability. It captures high-volatility breakout moves that occur during the London market open — one of the most explosive times to trade gold (XAUUSD). This EA doesn’t overtrade. It waits patiently for the right moment, then strikes with a cle
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
エキスパート
Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたスマートアドバイザーです。Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたインテリジェントなアドバイザーであり、段階的なポジション増加と市場への動的な適応を備えた双方向注文ロック戦略を実行する高度なトレーディングアドバイザーです。 ラウンドロックの利点： ポジションロックによるリスク管理、 市場のトレンド分野におけるダイナミックなボリューム成長、 制限に応じた柔軟な動作設定、 フラットとトレンドのフェーズに適しており、それぞれの状況で結果を最適化します。 保護メカニズムを備えた平均化戦略とグリッドアプローチの自動化。 MT4バージョン -> こちら / トラブルシューティング -> こちら アドバイザーは、反対方向の注文を2つオープンします。そのうちの1つが利益確定で決済されると、2つの注文が再度オープンされます。注文量は、Multiplier_Volume乗数のボリュームとアドバイザーがオープンした注文数に応じて増加します。新しいオープンペアごとに、同数の注文がオープンされ、互いにロックされます。同じ種
Price Action Master
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Advanced Price Action Master EA - Multi-Strategy Trading System Advanced Price Action Master EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple analytical approaches, including order flow analysis and Ichimoku with Fibonacci, for automated market execution. Core Strategies: Order Flow Analysis:   Utilizes concepts including order blocks and liquidity analysis. Ichimoku Cloud System:   Multi-timeframe confluence analysis for trend confirmation. Fibonacci Analysis:   Automated detection o
PipPro
Faithful Kelechukwu Onyiriuka
エキスパート
PipProは高精度な取引を目的とした強力でインテリジェント、カスタマイズ可能な取引ロボットです。エントリーには2つのオシレーターの移動平均を、エグジットにはローソク足パターン、ボリンジャーバンド、ストキャスティクス指標を統合することで、データに基づいた体系的な取引アプローチを提供します。 リスク管理が組み込まれており、自動取引実行とカスタマイズ可能な機能を備えたPipProは、パフォーマンスを向上させ、感情的な取引を減らし、利益を最大化したいトレーダーに最適です。しかし、そのリスクレベルに大きな影響を与える可能性があるため、慎重な使用と適切なリスク管理が必要です。 PipProを戦略的に使用することで、トレーダーは一貫性を達成し、意思決定を改善し、取引を次のレベルに進めることができます。 使用される指標と戦略 A. エントリー指標: オシレーターの移動平均（MAO） 取引のエントリーを識別するために、PipProは2つのオシレーターの移動平均（MAO）を使用します： 市場の勢いを識別する: トレンドと潜在的な反転を検出します。 トレンドの方向を確認する: 両方のMAOが一致すること
CJ News Trading MT5
Nguyen Duc Tam
エキスパート
Trading has never been easier! Let's check this out! MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72153 Strategy There are some news within a day that can make the price jumps up or down very quickly and that is a good opportunity for traders to get some profits. Looking to scalp a news release? Here's how you can do it: Open two stop orders (a buy stop and a sell stop) 3 to 5 minutes before the news release. Place them about 15 to 20 pips away from the current market price. When the ne
Jesversal EA
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
エキスパート
以下は、日本語への翻訳です： Jesversal Universal MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) ドキュメント 概要 Jesversalは、高度な取引自動化を実現するために設計された、複数のシグナル統合と高度なリスク管理戦略を備えたユニバーサルなMetaTrader 5用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 主な機能 1. 複数インジケーターのシグナル処理 最大3つの異なるインジケーターを同時にサポート 最大16種類のバッファーシグナルを処理可能 インジケーター1と3は最大4つのシグナルバッファーを処理可能 インジケーター2は最大8つのシグナルバッファーを処理可能 2. 高度な取引戦略 ボーナス戦略 有効化時、外部インジケーターなしで取引を実行可能 複数の通貨ペアに適した堅牢な戦略 StrategyTwo パラメーターで切り替え可能（デフォルト: true） マーチンゲールおよび損失回復戦略 Kelechiモード: 損失後に同じ方向で取引を実行 価格が特定のEMA（移動平均線）の閾値を超えたときにトリガー EMA期間および分析範囲が設定可能 Jeslynモード:
Quantum Pro Gold
Ahmed Mohammd H Alharbi
エキスパート
Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is your elite AI engine for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe — built to hunt only the highest‑quality moves on gold with ruthless discipline and razor‑sharp risk control. USE IT ONLY 30MIN OR 4H TIMEFRAME ON GOLD USE THE SET IN THE COMMENTS SECTION FOR BEST RESULT! Meet Quantum Pro — The Gold Specialist Hello, traders! Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 4‑hour chart, designed for traders who care more abou
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
エキスパート
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
WakaWakaWay
Kam Yuk Wong
エキスパート
WakaWakaWay EA   is a fully automated “pullback” trading system. It is especially effective in trading on the “pullback” currency pairs  AUDNZD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. The drawdown is small with very good return. Hope you can enjoy using it.  Timeframe: M15 Currency Pair  : AUDNZD
EA Gold River
Denis Katerenchuk
エキスパート
EA Gold River was created specifically for trading on gold (XAUUSD) time frame M5-H1. EA Gold River uses signals from a unique Gold River indicator (you do not need to buy separately, the indicator is built into the Expert Advisor). I will not show beautiful drawn screenshots and super edited videos. If you are using my EA TradeBooster , then you will like EA Gold River . The standard set is good for trading, but you can always come up with your own set for higher profits. Happy Trades ever
IRB Scalper Pro
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
エキスパート
The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds …), so the idea is to take benefits from their very profitable robo
Gold Sentry
Istvan Bako
5 (1)
エキスパート
Gold Sentry リスク制限グリッドによるインテリジェントなゴールド取引 Gold Sentryは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）専用に開発された完全自動売買ロボットです。手動介入なしで動作するように設計された特殊なグリッド構造を利用しています。 戦略の概要 毎日のエントリー: EAは特定の市場時間帯をターゲットにし、高確率のブレイクアウト機会を特定します。 グリッド管理: 市場が最初の取引に逆行した場合、EAはリアルタイムの市場状況に基づいてポジションを管理するために適応型グリッドシステムを起動します。 リスク管理: すべての取引バスケットは、ハードストップロス（Hard Stop Loss）によって保護されています。これにより、リスクがシーケンスごとに定義され、従来のグリッドシステムによくある無制限のドローダウンリスクを回避します。 主な機能 ハードストップロス: エクイティ保護がコアロジックに組み込まれています。 毎日の活動: 取引日ごとにエントリー機会をスキャンするように設計されています。 ゴールド最適化: エントリーロジックとグリッド間隔は、XAUUSDのボラティリティに合わ
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Blue Shark Mt5
Riccardo Canu
エキスパート
Blue Shark is a trading robot  for the trading on Forex. It a   Trend Following   system and works in this way: 1. Identify the trend 2. Wait for a retracement 3. Cover profits Blue Shark MT5 is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on small deposits from $500. REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT Leverage >= 1:500 Balance >= $500 (or equ
AW Recovery EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.18 (39)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
エキスパート
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Crosscut
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
エキスパート
<------- CrossCut --------> 毎日の利益の未来へ踏み出そう — EURUSD取引のための究極のエキスパートアドバイザーです。 この完全自動化ツールは、ある程度のカスタマイズが可能で、市場状況に正確に対応できます。 毎朝目覚めるたびに、あなたの資金が着実に増えていくのを実感してください。 最高の収益体験を提供するために開発されたEAです。 スクリーンショットに表示された入力設定を必ず使用してください… 私には効果があります。他のブローカーでも問題なく動作します。 推奨最低残高：100ドル 推奨時間足：15分 推奨通貨ペア：EURUSD リスクは2％で十分。気づかないほどです。 -----------------------------------------------------------------
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova MFI Scalper — Momentum-Flow Precision System Nova MFI Scalper integrates advanced volume‑weighted momentum analytics directly into MT5. By interpreting the subtle interplay of accumulation and distribution, it identifies zones where market intent is strongest, filtering out fleeting, low-conviction movements. Unlike standard oscillators or over-engineered black-box systems, Nova MFI Scalper operates on a structurally disciplined framework — ensuring every signal is backed by layered validat
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
エキスパート
5つ星評価のエキスパートアドバイザー — FundPass Pro FundPass Pro のご紹介：すべてのアカウントタイプおよびプロップファームチャレンジに対応した究極のAIトレーディングシステム ️ 重要なお知らせ ： すべてのアカウントタイプ （個人口座およびプロップファーム評価口座を含む）に対応するには、ユーザー設定で「Prop Firm Mode」を 有効にする必要があります 。これを有効にしないと、評価基準外の取引となる可能性があります。 概要： FundPass Pro は、FTMO、MyForexFunds、The Funded Trader などのプロップファームの厳格な基準を満たすために開発された、完全自動かつインテリジェントなエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。一般的なスタンダード口座でも効率的に稼働できます。 プラグアンドプレイ（Plug-and-Play） 構成により、複雑な設定や常時の監視は不要。推奨パラメータを設定し、EAをチャートに適用するだけで、FundPass Pro が市場分析・取引実行・リスク管理を自動で行います。在宅でストレ
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めましょう! Remstoneを
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
エキスパート
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
エキスパート
MultiWay EA は、強力な平均回帰戦略に基づいた、スマートで効率的な自動売買システムです。9つの相関関係のある（さらには通常「トレンド型」とされるものも含む）通貨ペア — AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD、USDCAD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD — による広範な分散により、強い方向性の動きの後に価格が平均へ戻る動きを捉えます。 購入後、完全なセットアップ手順を受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 リアルタイムシグナル:  こちらをクリック 現在の価格 —   次の10名様はわずか $1937。 MultiWay EA は、シンプルさ、安定性、明確なロジックを重視する方に最適です — 複雑な設定は不要ですが、柔軟な資金管理とリスクコントロール機能を備えています。 このEAは本当の「セットして忘れる」哲学に従っています。ユーザーの介入を最小限に抑えながら、何年も安定して稼働でき、長期戦略に理想的です。 MultiWay EA を単独で使用することも、多様化ポートフォリオの重要な構成要素として追加す
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.34 (29)
エキスパート
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学習マシン + XGBoost学習モデル +112個の有料・無料AI + 投票システム + 外部・編集可能プロンプト) 市場のほとんどのEAが「AI」や「ニューラルネットワーク」を使用していると主張しながら、実際には基本的なスクリプトのみを実行している中、 Aria Connector EA V4 は真のAI駆動トレーディングの意味を再定義します。 これは理論ではなく、マーケティングの誇大宣伝でもありません。あなたのMetaTrader 5プラットフォームと112の実際のAIモデルとの直接的で検証可能な接続であり、次世代XGBoostエンジン、編集可能プロンプト、マルチAI投票システムと組み合わされています。 初日から、Ariaは透明で進化するエコシステムとして設計されました：最初は直接GPT接続、次に自動化、そして戦略監査。 現在、V4において、Ariaは真の学習マシンとなります 。市場状況に適応し、リアルタイムで戦略を最適化し、外部の編集可能プロンプトでその知能を完全にカスタマイズできます。 60,000以上のライブ取引分析 、
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
エキスパート
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
エキスパート
AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.07 (109)
エキスパート
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
エキスパート
FastWay EA は強力な平均回帰戦略を基にした、スマートで効率的な自動売買システムです。 AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD、EURGBP などの相関通貨ペアを取引し、大きな値動き後に価格が平均へ戻る特性を活用します。 購入後、セットアップ手順を受け取るために必ずプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 ライブシグナル:  ここをクリック 現在の価格 — 次の10人の購入者にはわずか$1337。 FastWay EA は、複雑な設定を避けつつも柔軟な資金管理とリスク制御を求める方に最適です。 本EAは「セット&フォーゲット」コンセプトで設計され、最小限の介入で何年も安定稼働します。 単独でも、分散ポートフォリオの一部としても利用可能です。 チャートにセットするだけで、あとはEAにお任せください。 FastWay EA の主な特徴： 通貨ペアの価格だけでなく、 世界株式市場のボラティリティ 取引通貨の金利先物のボラティリティ 対象通貨ペアのオプション市場のシグナル グリッドを使用しますが、 マーチンゲールは不使用 。 長期ドローダウン時は損切りするスマートな
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
エキスパート
Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 日本語 Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 機関投資家インテリジェンスと専門トレーディングの融合 アルゴリズムトレーディングにおける真のAI統合の先駆者として、私たちは複数の市場サイクル、経済体制、技術進化を通じてこのアプローチを洗練してきました。適応的機械学習が定量的トレーディングの自然な進歩を表すという私たちの確信として始まったものが、業界の方向性となりました。バージョン 11.0 は、これまでで最も洗練された実装を示します。 これはマーケティング用語としてのAIではありません。これは、変化する市場状況を通じて何年もの本番展開で洗練された、専門的なトレーディング戦略に機関投資家の厳格さで適用された計算インテリジェンスです。バージョン 11.0 をサポートするインフラストラクチャは、適応的ポジション管理、マルチモデルコンセンサスシステム、ニューラルネットワーク重み最適化における継続的な研究開発の集大成を表しています。 バージョン 11.0 は、55 以上の無料統合モデルを含む 300 以上の AI モ
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
エキスパート
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
エキスパート
NEXUS – 市場とともに進化する定量アダプティブ・グリッドシステム NEXUS は、リアルタイムでルールの組み合わせを生成し、それらを アウト・オブ・サンプル（out-of-sample）検証 でフィルタし、有効な市場環境で統計的優位性が検出されたときだけエントリーする 100％自動 売買システムです。 クイックスペック システムタイプ： OOS（アウト・オブ・サンプル）検証付きアダプティブ・グリッド。ニュース・ボラティリティ・セッション/曜日・オプションの出来高バリューエリアなどの環境フィルタを搭載。 対応銘柄： 主要通貨ペアおよびクロス通貨ペア（EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD）に加え、セットに応じて XAUUSD に対応。 リスクプロファイル： Conservative（保守）、Classic（標準）、Aggressive（攻撃）的の3種類を同梱。 時間足： 各セットをロードした際に 自動で設定 されます（チャートの時間足を手動で変更する必要はありません）。 セット検証： すべてのセッ
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
エキスパート
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) XAUUSD のための精密トレーディング Live Signal Avalut X1 は、MetaTrader 5 上で XAUUSD（ゴールド）の自動売買を行うプロフェッショナル向けエキスパートアドバイザーです。1 つの EA に 4 つの相補的な戦略を統合し、さまざまな相場局面に対応します。MT5 用に自己完結しており、外部 DLL やサードパーティーインストーラーは不要です。 主な機能 1 つの EA に 4 戦略: 連携する戦略でトレンド、レンジ、ボラティリティ局面に対応。 特化したリスク管理: すべての取引でハード・ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定；ダイナミック X トレーリングストップ。 高度なフィルター手法: 最適なエントリーのための高度な EZ フィルター。 自動タイムゾーン処理: 戦略は GMT+3 を前提に開発、ブローカーのオフセットを自動検出・調整。 豊富なパラメータ: 設定用の入力が充実；外部の set ファイルなしで既定値をそのまま利用可能。 EA パネ
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Milioron mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
エキスパート
The   Milioron   robot, developed for the Forex market, has significant flexibility and offers many mechanisms for maintaining a series of orders. It allows traders to automate and optimize their trading using built-in strategies and risk management approaches. Some of the main features and capabilities of the Milioron robot include: 1. **Flexibility of settings**: The robot provides traders with a wide range of parameters and settings that can be adapted to specific trading strategies and tr
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
エキスパート
OrionXAU は、**XAUUSD（ゴールド）**および US100 / Nasdaq 市場を対象としたアルゴリズム取引システムです。 スキャルピングとスイングトレードという 2 つの戦略を組み合わせ、長期安定性を目指したリスク管理構造を備えています。 対応市場 • XAUUSD（ゴールド） • US100 / Nasdaq 2 つの戦略エンジン 1. スキャルピング • 日中取引 • 短時間の市場エクスポージャー • 小さな値動きを狙う設計 • 厳格なリスク管理 2. スイングトレーディング • トレンドの継続動向を捉える • 取引頻度は低い • 小さな損失が頻繁 • 勝ちトレードは一般的に 非常に大きな利益 をもたらす バージョン 3.5 – 新機能 OrionXAU は以下の運用が可能です： • ゴールドのみ、 • Nasdaq のみ、 • または同一口座で両方の市場を運用。 安全制御： • 1 日最大 2 取引 • 市場ごとに最大 1 取引 • 最初の取引が損失の場合、2 回目の取引は行われない ただし、リスクを抑えるため、1 つの市場への運用を推奨します。 動作原理と
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
エキスパート
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
エキスパート
Gold Throne EA – 金（XAUUSD）向け非マーチンゲールグリッド取引システム Gold Throne EAは、金（XAUUSD）取引専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。マーチンゲール・マネーマネジメントを回避し、構造化されたグリッド取引手法を採用しています。損失発生後にロットサイズを指数関数的に増加させるのではなく、固定または段階的に調整可能なロットサイズ設定を採用することで、トレーダーはエクスポージャーとリスクをより適切にコントロールできます。 Gold Throne EAは、マーチンゲール・ロジックを排除することで、より安定したポジションサイジング・フレームワークを提供することを目指しており、トレーダーはロットサイズを急激に増加させることなく、資金配分を計画することができます。そのため、マーチンゲール戦略に典型的に伴って発生する複利リスクを避け、体系的なグリッド構造を好むトレーダーに最適です。 Gold Throne EAをご購入いただくと、AllPair Engineと、弊社製品でご利用いただけるお好きなEAを無料プレゼントいたします。レンタルには
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
エキスパート
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
作者のその他のプロダクト
TDI Pro Grid Basket EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
エキスパート
Overview: TDI Pro Grid Basket EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor that combines the power of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals with smart basket money management. It is designed for trend trading with flexible grid adds, risk-based lot sizing, and cumulative basket-level take profit. Main Features: TDI signals: Sharkfin, MBL cross, and MA cross (configurable, ANY/ALL). Trend filter: EMA 50/200 confirmation filter. Smart sizing: Fixed lot or % of equity risk. Grid adds:   fixed distance, wi
LFA EA Pro
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
エキスパート
Overview TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket , adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status. Core Features TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntr
LFA TDI entry
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
インディケータ
TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntry) MBL Cross MA Cross (Green/Red cross) Level Guide Filter Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50): ZONE mode CROSS50 mode Custom mid level and tolerance Trend Filters Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA) Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled) Entry Modes Conservative mode : one basket at a time per symbol Aggressive mode : allows multiple baskets
TDI Smart EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
エキスパート
Overview TDI Smart Money – MultiBasket Grid EA v4.4 is an automated trading system built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence. The EA opens trades only when your selected TDI signal conditions align with optional filters such as Supply/Demand zones , Fibonacci premium/discount , and trend filters . Each signal can create its own independent basket , meaning the EA can manage multiple baskets at the same time (depending on your chosen entry mode). The grid logic
HMA Multi Basket Grid EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
エキスパート
HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA (MT4) HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 designed to manage multiple independent trade baskets using a structured grid approach. The Expert Advisor focuses on order management, basket control, and risk handling , making it suitable for traders who want an organized grid framework rather than a single-trade system. Key Features Multi-Basket Architecture Each signal opens and manages its own basket independently using
TDI Smart Level Ultimate
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
エキスパート
TDI Smart Money – Ultimate EA (MT4) TDI Smart Money – Ultimate EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 , built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence. The Expert Advisor is designed to manage trades systematically using basket logic , optional filters, and robust execution safeguards that comply with MetaTrader Market requirements . Core Features TDI-Based Entry Logic Uses Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) conditions to identify trade oppor
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信