This is a sophisticated **TrendDashboardPro* optimized for **Deriv Synthetic Indices,cfd,crypto,metals and currency pairs**. how it works:





## **OVERALL STRATEGY**

This EA uses **Multiple Moving Average Crossovers** with **advanced filters** to trade trends by checking all the timeframes from M1 to MN via the strongest confluence of all the timeframes , It's specifically optimized for synthetic indices (volatility indices) which have different characteristics than traditional forex pairs,also works with cfd,crypto,metals and currency pairs with high accuracy





### **. Key Advanced Features**





#### **A. Smart Filters (What Makes It Sophisticated)**

1. **Volatility Filter (ATR)**:

- Measures market volatility using Average True Range

- Only trades when volatility is above `MinVolatility` threshold

- Prevents trading in flat, low-volatility markets





2. **RSI Filter**:

- Uses RSI to avoid overbought/oversold conditions

- Only trades when RSI is between `RSIOSLevel` (30) and `RSIOBLevel` (70)

- Prevents entering trades at extremes





#### **B. Risk Management Features**

1. **Trailing Stop Loss**:

- Moves stop loss as trade becomes profitable

- Starts trailing after `TrailStartPips` (300 pips)

- Moves in increments of `TrailStepPips` (100 pips)





2. **Flexible Lot Sizing**:

- **Risk-Based**: Calculates lot size based on account percentage risk

- **Fixed Lot**: Uses `FixedLot` if `RiskPercent = 0`

- Formula: `Lot = (Balance × Risk%) / (SL in pips × Tick Value)`





3. **Trade Limits**:

- Maximum trades limit (`MaxTrades = 5`)

- Option to enforce or not via `UseMaxTradesLimit`





#### **C. Position Management**

1. **Opposite Signal Closing**: Closes existing trades when opposite signal appears

2. **Duplicate Signal Prevention**: `OneOrderPerSignal` prevents multiple trades on same signal

3. **Candle-Based Trading**: `OneOrderPerCandle` limits to one trade per candle





## **HOW IT PROCESSES TICKS**





### **Optimized for Deriv Synthetics:**

1. **Tick Processing**: `UsePerTick = true` for maximum responsiveness

2. **ORDER_FILLING_IOC**: Immediate-or-Cancel order type (recommended for synthetics)

3. **Retry Logic**: Up to 5 retries with 200ms delays for busy market conditions

4. **Error Handling**: Specific error codes for synthetic indices





```





## **CRITICAL FEATURES FOR SYNTHETIC INDICES**





### **1. Synthetic-Specific Optimizations**

- **High Slippage Tolerance**: `MaxSlippage = 20 points` (synthetics often have wider spreads)

- **Fast Execution**: IOC fill type prevents hanging orders

- **Error Handling**: Includes synthetic-specific error codes (4756)

- **No Trading Session Restrictions**: Synthetics trade 24/7





### **2. Volatility Adaptation**

- **ATR Filter**: Essential for synthetics which can have sudden volatility spikes

- **Wide Stop Losses**: Default 500 pips SL (synthetics move fast)

- **Large Take Profits**: Default 1000 pips TP





## **INPUT PARAMETERS CATEGORIZED**





### **Signal Generation:**

- `FastMAPeriod/SlowMAPeriod`: MA periods (5/20)

- `MAMethod`: SMA by default

- `ReverseMode`: Invert signals





### **Risk Management:**

- `RiskPercent`: Risk per trade (0 = fixed lot)

- `StopLossPips/TakeProfitPips`: In pips (not points)

- `UseTrailingStop`: Enable trailing

- `TrailStartPips/TrailStepPips`: Trailing parameters





### **Filters:**

- `UseVolatilityFilter`: ATR-based filter

- `MinVolatility`: Minimum ATR value

- `UseRSIFilter`: RSI filter

- `RSIPeriod/RSIOBLevel/RSIOSLevel`: RSI parameters





### **Trade Management:**

- `MaxTrades`: Maximum open trades

- `CloseOnOppositeSignal`: Close on counter signals

- `OneOrderPerCandle/OneOrderPerSignal`: Trade frequency control





### **Execution:**

- `MaxRetries/RetryDelayMs`: Order execution retries

- `MaxSlippage`: Maximum allowed slippage





## **ADVANTAGES**





### **1. For Synthetic Indices,cfd,crypto,metals and currency pairs**

- **Fast Execution**: Critical for fast-moving synthetic markets

- **Volatility Filters**: Adapts to changing volatility conditions

- **Robust Error Handling**: Handles common synthetic platform errors

- **24/7 Trading**: No session restrictions needed





### **2. General Advantages:**

- **Multiple Filters**: Reduces false signals

- **Advanced Risk Management**: Trailing stops, percentage-based risk

- **Trade Limits**: Prevents over-trading

- **Clear Signal Logic**: Easy to understand and optimize



