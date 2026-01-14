Pegasus Gold Alpha
- エキスパート
- Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 11
Trade engine built with multi layer analysis for consistency and stability,
Applies algorithmic entry and exit dataset that adapts to market conditions while maintaining strict risk-management rules.
Best for traders looking for a hands-free, algorithmic-based trading solution.
Asset:
XAUUSD(Gold), Timeframe H1
Features:
-
Smart volatility detection algorithm
-
Excellent Memory capacity
-
Adaptable TP/SL Algorithm
Key Parameters:
- MagicNumber – A unique identifier used by the EA to distinguish its trades from others on the same account.
- Asset – Represents the value of Gold (XAUUSD)as recognized by the broker; used in profit/loss calculations.mostly 1 default
- Auto Lots Mode – When set to true, the EA automatically calculates lot size , false means fixed lot size is used.
- Lots – The fixed lot size for each trade when Auto Lots Mode is disabled.
Compatibility::
Pegasus Gold Alpha performs reliably on brokers that fully support tick value calculations such as IC Markets (Raw account),Pepperstone ,or a broker with ECN spread type