Pegasus Gold Alpha

Trade engine built with multi layer analysis for consistency and stability, 

Applies algorithmic entry and exit dataset that adapts to market conditions while maintaining strict risk-management rules.

Best for traders looking for a hands-free, algorithmic-based trading solution.


Asset:

 XAUUSD(Gold), Timeframe H1


 Features:

  • Smart volatility detection algorithm

  • Excellent Memory capacity

  • Adaptable TP/SL Algorithm 


  Key Parameters:

  • MagicNumber  – A unique identifier used by the EA to distinguish its trades from others on the same account.
  • Asset  – Represents the value of Gold (XAUUSD)as recognized by the broker; used in profit/loss calculations.mostly 1 default 
  • Auto Lots Mode  – When set to true, the EA automatically calculates lot size , false means fixed lot size is used.
  • Lots  – The fixed lot size for each trade when Auto Lots Mode is disabled.

        

Compatibility::

Pegasus Gold Alpha performs reliably on brokers that fully support tick value calculations such as IC Markets (Raw account),Pepperstone ,or a broker with ECN spread type


