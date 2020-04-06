Overview

TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket, adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status.

Core Features

✅ TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types)

Sharkfin (ReEntry)

MBL Cross

MA Cross (Green/Red cross)

✅ Level Guide Filter

Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50): ZONE mode CROSS50 mode

Custom mid level and tolerance

✅ Trend Filters

Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA)

Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled)

✅ Entry Modes

Conservative mode : one basket at a time per symbol

Aggressive mode : allows multiple baskets

Optional Final EMA confirmation (fast/slow entry EMAs)

✅ Grid Basket Logic

Grid adds triggered only after price moves by GridStepPoints

Limits maximum additions with Max_Adds

Controls progression with Lot_Factor

Debounce control: MinSecondsBetweenAdds

✅ Basket Exit System

Basket TP options: Pips from break-even (supports Dynamic TP : different TP when no add vs after add) Money target % of equity target

Basket SL options: Money stop % of equity stop Off



✅ Trend Cut Exit (Optional)

EMA-based exit confirmation after holding minimum bars

Designed to reduce exposure during sustained trend reversal conditions

✅ On-Chart Dashboard

Displays:

Mode, spread, filters status

Balance, equity, floating P/L

Total baskets, total orders, lots, SL hit count

Day/Week/Month/Year closed P/L

Signal-by-signal open trade breakdown

Basket rows with lots, BE price, floating and net P/L

Last trade error (for debugging)

✅ Prop Firm Panel (DISPLAY ONLY)

Includes a prop-style tracking panel:

Profit %, daily DD %, max DD %

Level 1 / Level 2 status

Note: This panel is for display only and does not block trading.

Inputs & Customization (Quick Guide)

InpTF : timeframe used for signal calculations

Lot Mode : Fixed lots or Risk %

GridStepPoints / Max_Adds / Lot_Factor : grid behaviour

Basket TP/SL : basket-level exits

Dynamic TP : different TP depending on adds

Trend Filters : EMA/HMA optional filters

Execution Guards: spread limit, slippage, cooldown

Important Notes

Works best on major FX pairs with stable spread and good liquidity.

Use MaxSpreadPoints to protect against poor fills.

For HMA filter , enable UseHMAFilter only if the required HMA indicator is installed and available.

Always test on a demo account before live trading.

What’s New in v2.30a

✅ Market validation-safe execution

The EA now prevents trade placement when margin is insufficient, improving stability during low-balance environments and automated tests.

Recommended Setup

Timeframe: M15 / H1

Start with conservative settings: Conservative mode Low fixed lots or low risk % Moderate grid step Tight spread filter

Increase aggressiveness only after forward testing.

Disclaimer

Trading is risky. This EA is a tool and does not guarantee profits. You are responsible for your risk settings, broker conditions, and account management.