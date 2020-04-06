LFA EA Pro

Overview

TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket, adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status.

Core Features

TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types)

  • Sharkfin (ReEntry)

  • MBL Cross

  • MA Cross (Green/Red cross)

Level Guide Filter

  • Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50):

    • ZONE mode

    • CROSS50 mode

  • Custom mid level and tolerance

Trend Filters

  • Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA)

  • Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled)

Entry Modes

  • Conservative mode: one basket at a time per symbol

  • Aggressive mode: allows multiple baskets

  • Optional Final EMA confirmation (fast/slow entry EMAs)

Grid Basket Logic

  • Grid adds triggered only after price moves by GridStepPoints

  • Limits maximum additions with Max_Adds

  • Controls progression with Lot_Factor

  • Debounce control: MinSecondsBetweenAdds

Basket Exit System

  • Basket TP options:

    • Pips from break-even (supports Dynamic TP: different TP when no add vs after add)

    • Money target

    • % of equity target

  • Basket SL options:

    • Money stop

    • % of equity stop

    • Off

Trend Cut Exit (Optional)

  • EMA-based exit confirmation after holding minimum bars

  • Designed to reduce exposure during sustained trend reversal conditions

On-Chart Dashboard
Displays:

  • Mode, spread, filters status

  • Balance, equity, floating P/L

  • Total baskets, total orders, lots, SL hit count

  • Day/Week/Month/Year closed P/L

  • Signal-by-signal open trade breakdown

  • Basket rows with lots, BE price, floating and net P/L

  • Last trade error (for debugging)

Prop Firm Panel (DISPLAY ONLY)
Includes a prop-style tracking panel:

  • Profit %, daily DD %, max DD %

  • Level 1 / Level 2 status

Note: This panel is for display only and does not block trading.

Inputs & Customization (Quick Guide)

  • InpTF: timeframe used for signal calculations

  • Lot Mode: Fixed lots or Risk %

  • GridStepPoints / Max_Adds / Lot_Factor: grid behaviour

  • Basket TP/SL: basket-level exits

  • Dynamic TP: different TP depending on adds

  • Trend Filters: EMA/HMA optional filters

  • Execution Guards: spread limit, slippage, cooldown

Important Notes

  • Works best on major FX pairs with stable spread and good liquidity.

  • Use MaxSpreadPoints to protect against poor fills.

  • For HMA filter, enable UseHMAFilter only if the required HMA indicator is installed and available.

  • Always test on a demo account before live trading.

What’s New in v2.30a

Market validation-safe execution
The EA now prevents trade placement when margin is insufficient, improving stability during low-balance environments and automated tests.

Recommended Setup

  • Timeframe: M15 / H1

  • Start with conservative settings:

    • Conservative mode

    • Low fixed lots or low risk %

    • Moderate grid step

    • Tight spread filter

  • Increase aggressiveness only after forward testing.

Disclaimer

Trading is risky. This EA is a tool and does not guarantee profits. You are responsible for your risk settings, broker conditions, and account management.


