🔹 TDI Smart Money – Ultimate EA (MT4)

TDI Smart Money – Ultimate EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence.

The Expert Advisor is designed to manage trades systematically using basket logic, optional filters, and robust execution safeguards that comply with MetaTrader Market requirements.

🔧 Core Features

✅ TDI-Based Entry Logic

Uses Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) conditions to identify trade opportunities

Supports multiple confirmation components for structured entries

Designed for discretionary-style logic translated into automation

✅ Smart Money Filters (Optional)

Support & Resistance / Supply & Demand logic

Fibonacci premium / discount filtering

Trend alignment filters (optional)

These filters can be enabled or disabled via inputs.

✅ Multi-Basket Trade Management

Each signal can create and manage its own basket

Independent basket tracking using unique magic numbers

Suitable for traders who prefer structured basket management rather than single trades

✅ Grid & Scaling Logic

Optional grid-style position building

Adjustable grid distance and maximum additions

Lot progression controls available via inputs

✅ Basket-Level Exit System

Basket Take Profit options

Basket Stop Loss options

Break-even logic

Dynamic basket handling based on floating results

✅ Market-Safe Execution (Validation Compliant)

Margin pre-check before every trade

Automatic lot downscaling when margin is insufficient

Trade skipping when conditions are not executable

Order rate protection to prevent terminal overload

These safeguards ensure smooth operation during Strategy Tester, Market validation, and live trading.

⚙️ Customisable Inputs

Lot sizing options

Grid distance and maximum additions

Basket TP / SL modes

Trend and zone filters

Execution and safety parameters

All settings are fully adjustable to match different trading styles and risk preferences.

📊 Recommended Usage

Timeframes: H1 and above

Symbols: Major and minor Forex pairs (testing recommended)

Account type: Standard or ECN

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading carries risk.

This Expert Advisor uses advanced trade management techniques that may increase exposure in certain market conditions. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account and apply appropriate risk management.

No trading system can guarantee profits.

🛠️ Updates & Support

Free updates included

Ongoing stability and performance improvements

Built to meet MetaTrader Market quality standards

✅ Why Choose This EA?