EA Gold Harvester

 Core Concept

Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system.
It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility.
The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.

 Strategy Logic

Bollinger Band Trend Recognition

The EA automatically detects the price position relative to the Bollinger Bands to determine trend direction and entry zones.

Intelligent Grid Placement Algorithm

A multi-layer dynamic grid structure ensures that every market fluctuation becomes a profit opportunity.

High-Frequency Optimization

Built-in “new bar detection” and “high-frequency refresh” mechanisms capture market changes in real time.

Fully Visualized Interface

Displays Bollinger Bands, pending order levels, and take-profit lines directly on the chart—making trading logic completely transparent.

Button Control System

Toggle visualization of grids with a single click—simple and intuitive operation.

 Key Features & Advantages

 Automatically identifies trend zones and starts/stops grids intelligently
 Customizable grid levels, spacing, take-profit points, and Bollinger parameters
 Precise order management system (auto order cleanup and closure logic)
 Multiple risk control mechanisms to ensure stable operation
 Real-time visual display of grids and take-profit levels
 Minimalist design with extremely low CPU usage—ideal for long-term operation
 Fully compatible with all MT5 instruments (Forex, Gold, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, etc.)

 Usage Recommendations

Recommended for: XAUUSD

  • Run steadily on a VPS for best performance

  • Combine with money management strategies (e.g., layered scaling or low-risk mode) for long-term profit

  • Test on various timeframes (M15–H1) to optimize parameters for different volatility conditions

  • High-speed execution: millisecond-level order handling ensures the best entry points

  • Recommended starting capital: above $1,000

 Six Layers of Security Protection

  1. Account Balance Protection – Automatically detects insufficient funds

  2. Maximum Drawdown Control – Predefined loss threshold halts trading automatically

  3. Per-Trade Risk Limitation – Each position’s risk strictly controlled

  4. Margin Monitoring – Real-time margin tracking prevents forced liquidation

  5. Volatility Filter – Avoids trading during high-volatility periods

  6. Emergency Stop Mechanism – One-click close-all to instantly exit the market

 Feature Summary

Feature Description
Strategy Type Bollinger Forecast + Grid System
Risk Control Auto Take-Profit, Order Cleanup, No Martingale
Applicable Markets Forex, Gold, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
Display Interface Visual Grid + Control Buttons

 Target Users

  • Busy Professionals – No time to monitor charts, need full automation

  • Experienced Traders – Seeking optimization and efficiency

  • Investment Firms – Require stable, consistent quantitative returns

  • Wealth Enthusiasts – Aim to grow assets through algorithmic trading

 Performance Metrics

Based on historical backtesting; actual results may vary with market conditions.

  • Strategy Stability: Verified across multiple market environments

  • Risk-Return Ratio: Optimized balance between risk control and reward

  • Capital Efficiency: Smart position sizing and capital utilization

 Professional Support & Services

  • Comprehensive Documentation: Full operating manual and parameter guide

  • Technical Assistance: Professional team support and setup guidance

  • Regular Strategy Updates: Continuous optimization based on market dynamics

  • User Community: Knowledge sharing and peer support platform

 Important Notice

This product is a professional trading tool. Users should have a basic understanding of financial markets.

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • It’s recommended to start with a demo account to become familiar with the system.

  • Adjust parameters according to your risk tolerance.

  • Monitor market conditions regularly and adapt strategy settings as needed.

 Start Your Smart Trading Journey

Let professional quantitative algorithms safeguard your investments—
Empower your trading with technology, making investing simpler and smarter.

Disclaimer:
This product is a technical analysis tool and does not constitute investment advice.
Financial market trading carries risk; investors are solely responsible for their results.
Please invest rationally after fully understanding the product features and associated risks.


おすすめのプロダクト
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
エキスパート
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
エキスパート
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.67 (33)
エキスパート
発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数はごく限られています。 最終価格: 999ドル 新規 (349 ドルから) --> 1 EA を無料で入手 (取引口座番号 2 つ)。 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO BITCOIN REAPER へようこそ!   Gold Reaper が大成功を収めた後、同じ勝利の原則を Bitcoin 市場に適用する時が来たと判断しました。そして、それは非常に有望に見えます!   私はこれまで 20 年以上にわたってトレーディング システムを開発してきましたが、私の専門分野は「断然」ブレイクアウト戦略です。 このシンプルながらも効果的な戦略は、常に最高の取引戦略の上位にランクインしており、基本的にあらゆる市場に適用できます。     特にビットコインのような変動の激しい市場では、真価を発揮します。   それで、この戦略はどのように機能するのでしょうか? ブレイクアウト戦略は、重要なサ
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
エキスパート
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
エキスパート
Exp-TickSniper- 各通貨ペアのパラメーターを自動的に自動選択する高速ティックスカルパー。 取引パラメータを自動的に計算するアドバイザーを夢見ていますか？自動的に最適化および調整されますか？ MetaTrader4のシステムのフルバージョン：       MetaTrader4用の TickSniper   スカルパー TickSniper-完全な説明     +デモ+ PDF EAは、ほぼ10年間のEAプログラミングで得られた経験に基づいて開発されました。 EA戦略はどのシンボルでも機能します。 時間枠は関係ありません。 ロボットは、現在の相場、ティックの到着速度、スプレッドサイズ、およびその他の契約仕様パラメーターに基づいています。 システムは、有利なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベル、平均ポジションの距離、トレーリングストップ距離などを自動的に定義します。 EAは、トレンドに対して追加のオープニングのシステムを適用します（「平均化」）。 その設定は、実際のアカウントでテストするために最適化されています。 Expert Advisorは、絶対にすべての通貨ペアで
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
エキスパート
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
エキスパート
Hamster Scalpingは、マーチンゲールを使用しない完全に自動化された取引アドバイザーです。夜のスキャルピング戦略。 RSIインジケーターとATRフィルターが入力として使用されます。アドバイザには、ヘッジ口座タイプが必要です。 実際の作業の監視、およびその他の開発については、https：// www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/sellerを参照してください 。 一般的な推奨事項 最小デポジット$ 100、最小スプレッドのECNアカウントを使用し、eurusd M5 gmt +3のデフォルト設定。 入力パラメータ EAは、4桁と5桁の両方の引用符で機能します。入力パラメータでは、5文字の値をポイントで示し、すべてを4文字で自動的に再計算します。 NewCycle-モードがオンの場合、アドバイザーは停止せずに動作します。モードがオフの場合、一連の取引の完了後、アドバイザーは新しい注文を開きません。 期間インジケーター1-最初のインジケーターの期間。 アップレベル-アドバイザーが売りを開始する最初のインジケーターの上位レベル。 ダウンレベル
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
エキスパート
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
エキスパート
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
エキスパート
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
エキスパート
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakevenは、2025年12月8日までプロモーション価格にて販売開始いたします。 このエキスパートアドバイザーはあらゆる資産に対応し、汎用性も備えています。 マルチアセットスキャルパーEAは、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム向けに開発されたプロフェッショナルな自動取引システムで、複数の資産で同時にスキャルピング取引を行うように設計されています。バージョン8.2では、トリプルコンファームと統合リスク管理機能を備えたマルチタイムフレーム技術が採用されています。 テクニカルアーキテクチャ 1. インテリジェントシグナルシステム マルチタイムフレーム計算：トリプル分析（操作、高速および低速コンファーム） 投票システム：調整可能なウェイトを備えた3つの主要指標（EMA、MACD、RSI） リスクモード：感応度に影響を与える5段階（超アグレッシブ→超保守） 2. 高度なリスク管理 ハイブリッドロット計算：固定またはリスクベース（USD） Infinite Breakeven：pipsではなくドル単位のプ
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
エキスパート
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
エキスパート
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Smart Breakout Zones EA
Jhay Are Budomo
エキスパート
Smart Breakout Zones EA Automated London Session Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Product Overview Smart Breakout Zones EA is a fully automated London Session breakout trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor is designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities during the London session and execute trades automatically based on predefined rules. The EA eliminates the need for manual range drawing and discretionary entries by calculating the breakout zone,
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
エキスパート
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
エキスパート
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
エキスパート
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
エキスパート
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
エキスパート
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Precise Trader
Dmitriy Nechaev
エキスパート
このアルゴリズムは、 AUDCAD 通貨ペアおよび H1 (1時間) タイムフレーム向けに設計されています。 このボットのロジックは、インジケーターと 機械学習モデル を使用して、 買われすぎゾーン と 売られすぎゾーン を正確に判断することに基づいています。 このアルゴリズムは、2020年から2025年末、およびそれ以前の期間において 高い取引品質 を示しており、平均して 2日に1回 の取引を実行します。 主な設定は以下の通りです。 Fixed lot（固定ロット） - 預金サイズに応じてご自身で設定する固定ロットでのみ取引を行います。 Max positions number（最大ポジション数） - 同時にオープンできるポジションの最大数。取引の頻度を増やしたい場合は、最大数を 5 まで増やすことができます。 重要！ ポジション数を増やすと利益は増えますが、ドローダウン（資金減少）も増加します。テスターで確認してください。デフォルトでは、常にストップロスとテイクプロフィットを持つ単一のポジションが市場に存在します。 Time delay between positions（ポジシ
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
エキスパート
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
エキスパート
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
True Range Pro MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
5 (10)
エキスパート
正確なナイトスキャルピングとスマートグリッドシステム トゥルーレンジプロは、機械学習に基づいて修正された指標を使用してナイトセッションの市場に参入し、ポジションをオープンします。オープンポジションに対して価格が動いた場合、ダイナミックオーダーグリッドを適用することができます。特別なアクティブオーダーオプションは、オープンポジション数が増加した際にパフォーマンスを大幅に向上させます。トレーリングストップとドローダウンストップオプションは、追加口座保護のために適用することができます。 トゥルーレンジプロは、高度なアルゴリズムと市場分析ツールを使用して取引パラメーターを最適化し、効率的な取引判断を提供します。リアルタイムで常に監視し、設定を調整するため、どのような相場状況でもボットが利益を上げ続けることを保証します。 経験豊富なトレーダーでも、始めたばかりのトレーダーでも、EAは貴重な資産となります。独自のグリッド取引戦略とリスク管理機能により、損失リスクを最小限に抑えながら安定したリターンをお約束します。 ポジション量に応じて、トゥルーレンジプロは安定した低リスクのパフォーマンスと超高パ
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
エキスパート
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — 自動売買システム Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 は、MetaTrader 5 用のエキスパートアドバイザーであり、高度な市場分析アルゴリズムとリスク管理戦略に基づいています。EAは完全自動で稼働し、トレーダーの介入は最小限で済みます。 注意！購入後はすぐにご連絡ください 。設定手順をお渡しします！ 重要: すべての例、スクリーンショット、テストはデモ目的のみです。あるブローカーで特定の通貨ペアが良好な結果を示しても、他のブローカーでも同様になるとは限りません。各ブローカーには独自のレート、スプレッド、取引条件があるため、 各通貨ペアはユーザー自身が最適化 し、リアル口座では 単一通貨モードのみ で稼働させる必要があります。マルチ通貨モードのスクリーンショットは例示のみです。 重要情報: EAのデモ版は評価目的のみです。最適化なしのテスト結果はアルゴリズムの実際の性能を反映しません。完全な利用には、ブローカー、証拠金、選択した銘柄に合わせた個別の最適化が必要です。最適化は必ずユーザー自身で行い、少なくと
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
エキスパート
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 これまでで最も先進的なバージョンのEAです。 AIによる意思決定 、 マルチAI投票 、 ダイナミックな取引ロジック を完全に統合して再構築されました。 このEAは XAUUSD（ゴールド） のM1専用として設計されていただけでなく、現在は BTCUSD と ETHUSD も完全にサポートし、高頻度エントリー、スマートなリスク管理、そして高い適応性を備えています。 OpenRouter接続の無料AI と高度なフィルターを組み合わせ、市場のあらゆる状況で精密なトレードを実現します。 インタラクティブマニュアル V10.1 とプリセット: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公開チャンネル ライブシグナル付き）:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 の主なアップグレード: BTCUSD と ETHUSD の完全統合 V10.1では、EAはゴールド（XAUUSD）に限定されなくなりま
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
エキスパート
ブラックフライデー50%オフ - NANO MACHINE GPT 通常価格:$997 からブラックフライデー:$498.50 (割引価格はプロモーション期間中に反映されます。) セール開始:2025年11月27日 - 期間限定のブラックフライデーイベント。 ブラックフライデー抽選: ブラックフライデーイベント期間中にNano Machine GPTを購入されたすべての購入者は、以下の賞品の抽選に参加できます: 1 x Synaアクティベーション 1 x AiQアクティベーション 1 x Mean Machine GPTアクティベーション 参加方法: 1) 購入後、 プライベートメッセージを送信 してNano Machine GPTのマニュアルと推奨設定ファイルを受け取ってください。 2) 次に、 この製品ページにコメントを投稿 して購入を確認し、ブラックフライデー抽選に 正式に登録 されます。 メッセージとコメントの両方を行った適格なブラックフライデー購入者の中から、3名の独立した当選者がランダムに選ばれます。 ブラックフライデープロモーション終了後、Nano Machine
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
エキスパート
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学習マシン + XGBoost学習モデル +112個の有料・無料AI + 投票システム + 外部・編集可能プロンプト) 市場のほとんどのEAが「AI」や「ニューラルネットワーク」を使用していると主張しながら、実際には基本的なスクリプトのみを実行している中、 Aria Connector EA V4 は真のAI駆動トレーディングの意味を再定義します。 これは理論ではなく、マーケティングの誇大宣伝でもありません。あなたのMetaTrader 5プラットフォームと112の実際のAIモデルとの直接的で検証可能な接続であり、次世代XGBoostエンジン、編集可能プロンプト、マルチAI投票システムと組み合わされています。 初日から、Ariaは透明で進化するエコシステムとして設計されました：最初は直接GPT接続、次に自動化、そして戦略監査。 現在、V4において、Ariaは真の学習マシンとなります 。市場状況に適応し、リアルタイムで戦略を最適化し、外部の編集可能プロンプトでその知能を完全にカスタマイズできます。 60,000以上のライブ取引分析 、
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
エキスパート
AI MAP トレーディングシステム AI MAP トレーディングシステム AI MAPは、市場状況を分析し、アルゴリズムロジックに基づいて取引を実行するために設計された自動エキスパートアドバイザーです。このシステムは、手動介入なしで価格動向、出来高、市場センチメントを評価するための多層分析フレームワークを活用しています。 ライブモニタリング（+ 3ヶ月）    || チャットグループ    システムアーキテクチャ EAは、市場のさまざまな側面を処理するための専門的な処理モジュールを組み込んでいます： リアルタイムの価格動向と出来高分析 ニュースセンチメントと経済カレンダーの統合 テクニカル指標の合成 リスク評価とボラティリティ予測 サポートとレジスタンスのマッピング トレーディング戦略 このシステムは、アカウントの資産と現在の市場状況に基づいて取引サイズを自動的に調整することでポジションを管理します。リスクパラメータを維持するために、動的なストップロスメカニズムと利益確定戦略を採用しています。複数の分析モジュールが市場の方向性について一致した場合にのみ取引が実行されます。 主な機
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
エキスパート
AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
エキスパート
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーはXAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力層
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
エキスパート
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
エキスパート
Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 日本語 Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 機関投資家インテリジェンスと専門トレーディングの融合 アルゴリズムトレーディングにおける真のAI統合の先駆者として、私たちは複数の市場サイクル、経済体制、技術進化を通じてこのアプローチを洗練してきました。適応的機械学習が定量的トレーディングの自然な進歩を表すという私たちの確信として始まったものが、業界の方向性となりました。バージョン 11.0 は、これまでで最も洗練された実装を示します。 これはマーケティング用語としてのAIではありません。これは、変化する市場状況を通じて何年もの本番展開で洗練された、専門的なトレーディング戦略に機関投資家の厳格さで適用された計算インテリジェンスです。バージョン 11.0 をサポートするインフラストラクチャは、適応的ポジション管理、マルチモデルコンセンサスシステム、ニューラルネットワーク重み最適化における継続的な研究開発の集大成を表しています。 バージョン 11.0 は、55 以上の無料統合モデルを含む 300 以上の AI モ
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
エキスパート
ICMarkets ライブシグナル： こちらをクリック KT Gold Nexus EAで成功するために必要なこと 忍耐。規律。時間。 KT Gold Nexus EAは、プロのトレーダーやプライベートファンドマネージャーが実際に採用している、現実的なトレーディング手法を基に構築されています。短期的な派手さや一時的な利益ではなく、長期にわたる安定性と一貫性を重視した設計となっています。 本EAは長期運用を前提として設計されています。その本来のポテンシャルを体感するためには、最低でも1年間の継続運用を推奨します。プロのトレーディングと同様に、損失が発生する週や、場合によっては数か月間のドローダウン期間が生じることもありますが、これは正常なプロセスです。重要なのは、より長い期間における累積パフォーマンスです。 多くのグリッド型やマーチンゲール型システムは、初期段階では急速な利益を示しますが、最終的に口座破綻へと至るケースがほとんどです。本EAはそのようなリスクを回避し、安定的かつコントロールされた成長を目的として開発されています。 イントロダクション KT Gold Nexus EAは、
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
エキスパート
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
エキスパート
NEXUS – 市場とともに進化する定量アダプティブ・グリッドシステム NEXUS は、リアルタイムでルールの組み合わせを生成し、それらを アウト・オブ・サンプル（out-of-sample）検証 でフィルタし、有効な市場環境で統計的優位性が検出されたときだけエントリーする 100％自動 売買システムです。 クイックスペック システムタイプ： OOS（アウト・オブ・サンプル）検証付きアダプティブ・グリッド。ニュース・ボラティリティ・セッション/曜日・オプションの出来高バリューエリアなどの環境フィルタを搭載。 対応銘柄： 主要通貨ペアおよびクロス通貨ペア（EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD）に加え、セットに応じて XAUUSD に対応。 リスクプロファイル： Conservative（保守）、Classic（標準）、Aggressive（攻撃）的の3種類を同梱。 時間足： 各セットをロードした際に 自動で設定 されます（チャートの時間足を手動で変更する必要はありません）。 セット検証： すべてのセッ
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信