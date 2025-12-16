LFA TDI entry
- インディケータ
- Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
✅ TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types)
-
Sharkfin (ReEntry)
-
MBL Cross
-
MA Cross (Green/Red cross)
✅ Level Guide Filter
-
Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50):
-
ZONE mode
-
CROSS50 mode
-
-
Custom mid level and tolerance
✅ Trend Filters
-
Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA)
-
Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled)
✅ Entry Modes
-
Conservative mode: one basket at a time per symbol
-
Aggressive mode: allows multiple baskets