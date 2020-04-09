Breakeven Bot

Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits!

🔹 Main Feature:
✔️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly.

⚙️ Customization Options:
🔸 Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference.
🔸 Choose whether breakeven should be at the entry point (0) or in profit by a certain number of pips to always come out ahead.
🔸 Add a Take Profit (TP) or Stop Loss (SL) to all open trades with a single click using the new dedicated checkboxes.

🚀 Boost your trading efficiency now!

Arbitrage Forex
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
エキスパート
Based on an analysis of over 20 years of historical data, a simple and formidable strategy. I have earned a total of €9,500 in real profits on my personal trading account over the past year using my bot. Forget about complex and risky approaches. Our strategy is based on robust statistics (the major pair market is a very liquid market that does not perform out of the ordinary and gives us the perfect opportunity to hedge while arbitraging the pairs that go in the opposite direction). A formidab
SL Manager
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
ユーティリティ
Protect Your Stops from Spread Spikes! Description: This trading utility is designed to protect your stops during market closure periods and low liquidity phases. With this tool, you can hide your Stop Loss levels within a defined time frame, preventing brokers and extreme market conditions from prematurely triggering your SL due to an abnormally high spread. Why Use It? Prevent your trades from being stopped out due to spread widening during market closures. Precisely control when your S
FREE
Daily PnL Notifier
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
ユーティリティ
Daily PnL Notifier – Get Telegram alerts when your daily profit or loss target is reached! Looking for a simple, fast, and reliable way to monitor your daily performance on MetaTrader 5? Daily PnL Notifier is the tool you need. ️ Key features : Sends an instant Telegram notification when your account hits a custom profit or loss threshold . Fully customizable : you set your own daily gain or loss limits. Ultra simple: minimal interface , no useless settings. Works on all accounts (demo or li
FREE
