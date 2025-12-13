Apex StopLoss Manager

Apex StopLoss Manager – Advanced Risk Control Tool

Apex StopLoss Manager is a professional risk-management script designed to give traders precise and intentional control over Stop Loss behavior, especially in situations where spread and execution costs can cause unintended losses.

This tool focuses on accuracy, discipline, and manual control rather than automated trading logic.

What This Tool Does

The script allows traders to:

  • Apply a true breakeven Stop Loss that accounts for spread and execution costs.

  • Temporarily remove Stop Loss protection when specific strategy conditions require it.

Both functions are fully controlled by user inputs and require explicit activation.

Mode 1: True Breakeven Protection (Precision Lock)

Standard breakeven tools often ignore spread and commissions, which may cause trades to close at a small loss even when price returns to entry.
Apex StopLoss Manager addresses this issue with spread-aware logic.

Key Features

True Zero Breakeven
Automatically adjusts the Stop Loss to account for current spread, ensuring trades close at true breakeven or a small positive result.

Automatic Spread Detection

  • When Extra_Points = 0 , the script calculates the current spread and applies a safety buffer automatically.

Manual Buffer Option

  • When Extra_Points > 0 , a fixed user-defined buffer is applied instead.

Profit Filter

  • Breakeven protection is applied only to trades already in profit.

  • Losing trades are ignored.

Result
Eliminates “breakeven” trades closing with hidden losses caused by spread.

Mode 2: Stop Loss Removal (SL Eraser)

For advanced strategies or high-confidence scenarios, the script allows controlled Stop Loss removal.

Features

Instant SL Reset

  • When Remove_All_SLs = true , the Stop Loss is removed from all matching trades.

Manual Activation Only

  • No Stop Loss is removed unless the user explicitly enables this option.

Risk Warning

This mode removes all stop protection.
It should be used only by traders who fully understand and accept the associated risk.

Intended Users

  • Forex and index traders affected by spread at breakeven

  • Traders using breakeven or scaling strategies

  • Advanced users requiring fast, rule-based Stop Loss control

  • Risk-aware traders who prefer precision over automation

Important Notes

  • Script only (no background execution)

  • Does not open or manage trades automatically

  • No trading strategy included

  • Designed strictly as a risk-control utility

Summary

Apex StopLoss Manager is not a trading strategy.
It is a focused risk-control tool built for accuracy and intentional execution.

  • Accurate breakeven logic

  • Spread-aware calculations

  • Manual safety overrides

  • Clear and controlled behavior


おすすめのプロダクト
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
ユーティリティ
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
Multi timeframe Ichimoku Assistant MT5
Amir Atif
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
50% off. Original price: $60 Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies. The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alerts based on your selected rules. If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and it
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
ユーティリティ
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5 for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip Real   stop loss and take profit W ork with each order separately (   stop loss and take prof
Real Time Spread Display Tool
Yue Wen Wang
ユーティリティ
Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
ユーティリティ
このツールを使用すると、「すべて閉じる」をクリックするだけで、開いている注文をすべてワンクリックで閉じることができます。 収益性の高い注文のみをクローズしたい場合は、「収益性の高い注文をクローズする」ボタンをクリックすると、すべての変動注文がクローズされます。 変動損失のある注文のみを決済したい場合は、「損失可能注文を決済する」ボタンをクリックすると、変動損失のあるすべての注文が決済されます。 このツールは1年間テストされています. ワンクリックポジションクローズ機能は非常に完成しています. ポジションクローズはタイムリーであり、遅延範囲は小さいです. もちろん、遅延はあなたの地域やネットワーク環境にも関係します.ご注意ください。 履歴データのバックテスト プロセス中、このツールのパフォーマンスはさらに完璧になり、100 件の注文すべてを閉じるのに最長 0.495 秒しかかかりませんでした。 実際の取引プロセス中、私のポジション注文の最大数はわずか 26 で、すべてのポジションが決済されるまでにかかった時間は 1.28 秒でした。
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
ユーティリティ
HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed. Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe Key to BUY (Default: C) Key to SELL (De
Trade Assistant FRC
Furkan Cal
ユーティリティ
Manual trading panel — opens one test trade for validation only. fRC Trade Assistant — Smart Manual Trading Panel fRC Trade Assistant is an intelligent trading panel designed for manual traders. It allows you to open positions with one click, calculate lot size based on your predefined risk, and automatically place Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. For example, if your balance is $1000 and you set a 1% risk , the panel automatically calculates the appropriate lot size. When the trad
Percentage Trailing Stop Expert
Udeme Anietie Okon
ユーティリティ
This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
インディケータ
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Target Smart Order
Markeysuel De Sousa Ferreira
インディケータ
TARGET SMART ORDER Indicator Custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays detailed information about each trade directly on the chart, showing real-time profit/loss, Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for each active order. Main Features: Real Profit Display Real-Time Profit/Loss: Shows the current value of each position. Continuous Update: Values ​​are updated tick by tick Dynamic Colors: Green for profit, red for loss. TP/SL Lines: Draws horizontal targets at Take Profit and Stop Loss l
ATR Position Manager with Risk Percentage MT5
Andras Bessenyei
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
XXXX ATR (Average True Range) Position Manager: ATR StopLoss, ATR Target, ATR Breakeven, ATR Trailing StopLoss, with Risk % Calculation / Position. More about ATR: www.atr-trading.com Key takeaways   One click does it all: SELL and BUY button automatically places ATR stoploss, ATR target, ATR breakeven, ATR trailing stop and Risk % calculation of equity Entire position is calculated based on ATR No more manual position calculations = No more wasted time =  No more late entries Position sizes c
AW Metatrader to Telegram MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
通知を送信するための自動システム。これにより、サブスクライバーが取引端末からの取引イベントを見逃すことはありません。アカウントの取引操作に関する通知をTelegramメッセンジャーに送信するユーティリティ。 テレグラム->ここ/   MT4-   >   ここ でユーティリティをチャンネルに接続するためのステップバイステップの説明 利点： 簡単なセットアップと詳細な手順、 調整可能なスクリーンショットを送信する可能性、 絵文字を使用してカスタマイズ可能な通知テキスト、 完全または部分的な開始、終了、および注文の変更に関する通知の調整、 デフォルトで通知を送信する場合、テキストファイルは自動的にダウンロードされます。 保留中の注文の発注または削除に関する通知の調整、 記号とマジックナンバーによる便利なフィルタリング。 入力変数： TELEGRAM BOT AND CHAT SETTINGS Telegram bot token - Enter the token number received after registering the bot in "BotFather" Telegr
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
ユーティリティ
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Auto Trailing Stop MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
2 (1)
ユーティリティ
ストップレベルを追跡することにより、取引を自動的に成立させるためのユーティリティ。利益を最大限に活用することができます。トレーダーのためにプロのトレーダーによって作成されました。ユーティリティは、トレーダーが手動で、またはアドバイザーを使用して開いたすべての成行注文で機能します。魔法数で取引をフィルタリングできます。ユーティリティは、同時に任意の数の注文を処理できます。 MT4バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56487 ユーティリティでできること： 1ピップから仮想トレーリングストップレベルを設定します 実際のトレーリングストップレベルを設定する 各注文を個別に処理します（トレーリングストップレベルは各注文に個別に配置されます） 一方向注文のバスケットで作業します（トレーリングストップレベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、購入と販売は別々に設定されます） 双方向注文のバスケットを操作します（トレーリングストップレベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、一緒に購入と販売を行います） テストと作業には、チャートのボタンを使用でき
Risk Control Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
ユーティリティ
Risk Control Utility MT5 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order Tr
Prop coach
Godswill Justice Onuchukwu
ユーティリティ
How To Use Prop Guardian: 1. The enabled/ disabled button is used to turn Prop Guardian On/Off. 2. You can add your name by double clicking the expert advisor icon at the top right corner of the chart, then add your name where it says 'optional default trader name'. Once you add your name Prop guardian will address you by your name anytime it needs to send you a message. 3. You can choose your Prop firm's drawdown type by choosing between the 'Balance', 'Equity' and 'trailing' button .NOTE; this
Order Reminder MT5
Nguyen Duc Tam
ユーティリティ
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT5 (for MT4 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit   this link   (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (se
Master Control via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
ユーティリティ
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more  Master Close     Master Notify  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price buy  -   Open a buy position sell  -   Open a sell position inst_set  -   Set parameters for instant trade
Risk And Trade Manager MT5
Waseem Ejaz
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58096 RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund allocation for individual trade in % and in amount. Get alert
Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
ユーティリティ
Excellent Multiplatform Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the receiver of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals multiplier" (usefu
Correlation Analyzer
Oleg Peiko
ユーティリティ
This script analyzes all symbols in Market Watch for a set timeframe. The result is displayed on the Experts tab and in the specified file. For more convenient viewing and editing, the result is displayed in a csv file. For the calculation, the Pearson formula is used. The value of the correlation coefficient of pairs close to 1 means that the pairs move almost identically. A value close to -1 means that the pairs move in the same way. This tool will be useful to those who use hedging due to the
Partial Close Panel
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
4 (1)
ユーティリティ
The Partial Close Panel is a very useful MQL5 trading tool designed to provide traders with granular control over their trading positions. Key features of this script include: Partial Closure: This functionality allows traders to partially close their positions, setting a custom percentage of lots to close. The volume is flexible, allowing for precision management of risk and profit. Stop Loss Adjustment: This script supports dynamic stop loss adjustment to break-even points. This function can a
NNArbitrage
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
ユーティリティ
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network , built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies. Key Advantages Smart Spread Modeling It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic. Neur
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
インディケータ
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
TradeTech Titan
Vasile Silviu Urs
エキスパート
TradeTech Titanエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、取引を開始するための標準的なインディケータの多様なセットを活用します。取引の条件が整った場合、最適なエントリーポイントを確保するために、さらに調整可能なフィルタまたはしきい値のレイヤーが追加されます。これらのしきい値は1から100まで調整可能で、取引フィルタリングをカスタマイズすることができます。 すべての取引は、バーチャルストップロスおよびバーチャルテイクプロフィット値で保護されます。EAは、マーチンゲールシステムなどのリスクの高い戦略や、ロットサイズを増加させる方法を避け、1回に1つの注文を開くことで、測定された制御された取引を確保します。 使用されるインディケータには、アクセレレータオシレーター、アダプティブムービングアベレージ、オーサムオシレーター、ベアーズパワー、ブルズパワー、商品チャネル指数、デマーカー、ダブルEMA、エンベロープス、フラクタル適応MA、MACD、ムービングアベレージ、パラボリックSAR、RSI、相対活力指数、ストキャスティクス、トリックス、TEMA、ウィリアムズパーセントレンジが含まれます。
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
インディケータ
Basic Theme Builder: チャートカスタマイズを簡単に Basic Theme Builder インジケーターで、MetaTrader 5   のチャート外観のカスタマイズをシンプルに変革しましょう。この直感的なインジケーターは、使いやすいパネルを提供し、さまざまなテーマやカラースキームを簡単に切り替えることができます。これにより、取引環境の視覚的な魅力と機能性が向上します。 Free MT4 version Basic Theme Builder インジケーターは、MetaTrader 5 のチャートを簡単にパーソナライズしたいトレーダーに最適なツールです。シンプルなパネルインターフェースとさまざまなテーマプリセットを使用して、取引スタイルや気分に合わせてチャートの外観をすぐに調整できます。クラシックなルックからモダンな美学まで、多彩なオプションを提供する Basic Theme Builder で、視覚体験を最適化しましょう。 主な機能: 簡単なテーマ管理: 便利なパネルインターフェースを使用して、ワンクリックでチャートのテーマを素早く変更できます。 定義済みのプ
FREE
Close All Buy and Sell Huki
Vu Kim Huyen
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to support manual and automatic order closing. Main Features: Automatically adjust Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all buy and sell orders based on the specified points. Automatically close buy or sell orders when the specified profit level is reached. Automatically close all buy and sell orders when their total profit reaches the desired level. Can be closed manually: Buy orders, Sell orders, Close all with buttons Display the average price of buy
FREE
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
ユーティリティ
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
インディケータ
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Justo mini indice
Pedro Augusto Escoque Marin
インディケータ
Este indicador calcula e exibe no gráfico o preço justo do mini índice (WIN) com base em dados fundamentais do mercado. Além disso, ele traça automaticamente linhas de suporte e resistência percentuais , ajudando você a visualizar zonas importantes de preço. É como ter uma régua financeira no gráfico, mostrando onde o preço "deveria estar", de forma objetiva, considerando o cenário macroeconômico! O indicador usa uma fórmula de precificação de contratos futuros baseada em: O preço à vista do Ib
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT5> MT5、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
チャート同期インジケーター - ターミナル ウィンドウのグラフィック オブジェクトを同期するように設計されています。 TradePanel への追加として使用できます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモは こちら から。 作業するには、オブジェクトのコピー元のチャートにインジケーターをインストールします。このチャート上で作成されたグラフィック オブジェクトは、インジケーターによって同じシンボルを持つすべてのチャートに自動的にコピーされます。インジケーターは、グラフィック オブジェクトの変更もコピーします。 入力パラメータ: Exception - コピーする必要のないグラフィック オブジェクトの名前の接頭辞。複数のプレフィックスを指定するには、「;」で区切って入力します。 Custom symbols - グラフィックオブジェクトをコピー（同期）する追加シンボル。複数のシンボルを「;」区切りで指定できます。 SyncVLINE - 垂直線を同期します。 SyncHLINE - 水平線 SyncTREND - トレンドライン SyncTRENDBY
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
ユーティリティ
OrderManager をご紹介：MT5用の革新的なユーティリティ 新しく設計されたOrder Managerユーティリティを使用して、MetaTrader 5での取引をプロフェッショナルなものにしましょう。シンプルさと使いやすさに焦点を当てたこのユーティリティは、各取引に関連するリスクを簡単に定義し、視覚化できます。これにより、情報に基づいた意思決定が可能になり、取引戦略を最適化できます。OrderManagerに関する詳細は、マニュアルをご参照ください。 [ マニュアル ] [ MT4 バージョン ] [ Telegram チャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主な特長： リスク管理：取引のリスクを素早く簡単に定義し、より良い意思決定を行い、取引パフォーマンスを向上させます。 視覚表現：オープンなポジションとそれに関連するリスクをグラフィカルに表示し、明瞭かつ簡潔な理解が可能です。 注文変更：数回のクリックで注文を簡単に変更またはクローズし、取引プロセスを効率化し、貴重な時間を節約します。 手のひらの上の最新ニュース：ボタン一つで最新の市場ニュース
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
ユーティリティ
取引資金を簡単に保護しましょう 取引資金を守ることは、増やすことと同じくらい重要です。KT Equity Protectorはあなた専用のリスクマネージャーとして、口座の純資産（エクイティ）を常に監視し、あらかじめ設定した利益目標や損失限度に達すると、すべてのポジションや指値注文を自動的に決済して、損失回避や利益確保を行います。 感情に左右されることも、直感に頼ることもありません。ただ信頼できる資金保護ツールが、あなたのために24時間体制で機能します。 KT Equity Protectorは、すべてのチャートを自動的に閉じることで、他のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）による取引を停止できます。これにより、KT Equity Protectorを手動で再起動するまで、追加の取引が行われることはありません。完全なコントロールと安心感を提供します。 仕組みについて エクイティ・ストップロス（損失から守る）: 例えば口座残高が$10,000あり、$1,000のストップロスを設定した場合、エクイティが$9,000に達するとKT Equity Protectorは全取引を即座に終了し、資金のさ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
作者のその他のプロダクト
Smart Bulk SL Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
ユーティリティ
Smart Bulk SL Setter Tired of the chaos of manually adjusting Stop Loss levels one trade at a time? Say goodbye to tedious manual work and hello to superior risk control! The Smart Bulk SL Setter is the intelligent script that grants you the power of collective Stop Loss management with a single click. This script is engineered to act as an automated "Safety Shield," ensuring every open position is instantly protected within predefined risk boundaries—even during the most volatile trading moment
FREE
SL Based TP Multiplier
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
ユーティリティ
This utility assists traders in managing risk by calculating Take Profit levels based on the Stop Loss distance. The script calculates the distance between the Open Price and the Stop Loss, multiplies it by a user-defined ratio (R-Multiple), and modifies the Take Profit order accordingly. Key Functions: 1. Automated TP Calculation: Sets Take Profit based on Stop Loss distance (e.g., 1:2, 1:3). 2. Multi-Symbol Support: Can process the current chart or all open positions on the account. 3. Targ
FREE
Smart Bulk TP Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
ユーティリティ
Smart Bulk TP Setter – Efficient Take Profit Management (MT5 Script) The Smart Bulk TP Setter is a high-efficiency script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to give traders precise control over multiple open positions. Instead of setting Take Profit (TP) levels one by one, this script allows you to instantly synchronize a unified TP price across selected positions with a single click, using intelligent filters. Key Features & Smart Filtering Bulk TP Synchronization Instantly sets the same Take Pro
FREE
Smart Bulk Order Closer
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
ユーティリティ
Smart Bulk Order Closer Close trades intelligently based on real profit and loss conditions. Manually closing trades one by one during fast market movements is inefficient and risky. Most standard scripts simply close all positions without considering whether a trade is profitable or losing. Smart Bulk Order Closer is a precision utility designed to close trades selectively based on their current floating PnL value, giving traders full control over exits with a single execution. Core Concept: P
FREE
Lock and Peel Pro Advanced Risk Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
ユーティリティ
Advanced Breakeven & Partial Close Manager (MT5 Script) This script is a trade management utility designed to apply breakeven protection and partial position closing across existing open positions using clear, rule-based logic. It runs once when attached to a chart and performs only the actions explicitly enabled through user inputs. No background execution, no automated trading decisions, and no signal generation. What This Script Does When executed, the script scans open positions and can: Mo
FREE
フィルタ:
Lilian_Lebanon
64
Lilian_Lebanon 2025.12.22 17:30 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Mohamed Hassan
68
Mohamed Hassan 2025.12.22 14:56 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Alex
66
Alex 2025.12.22 14:37 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Ahmed_Esmaeel
64
Ahmed_Esmaeel 2025.12.22 12:37 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Lionardo1122
64
Lionardo1122 2025.12.22 11:42 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

レビューに返信