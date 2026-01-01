|
MAFX Trading Manager
Professional Manual Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5
|
Product Overview
MAFX Trading Manager is a professional manual trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute and manage trades more efficiently. It provides fast order execution and essential trade management tools in a compact and user-friendly interface.
This product is intended for manual traders who want greater control, speed, and consistency when managing their trades, without relying on automated strategies or trading signals.
|
Key Advantages
- One-click Buy and Sell execution without opening the MT5 order window
- Integrated Stop Loss and Take Profit management
- Partial close and break-even controls for active trade management
- Clean and compact panel that does not obstruct the chart
- Lightweight and optimized for stable performance
- Suitable for scalping, intraday, and discretionary trading
- Optimized default settings for XAUUSD (Gold) and BTC symbols (e.g., BTCUSD)
- Actively maintained with planned updates and improvements
|
Main Features
- Market Buy and Sell execution
- Adjustable lot size input
- Stop Loss and Take Profit controls
- Break-even functionality with offset
- Partial close by percentage
- Close all open positions instantly
- Visual display of trade-related information
- Works on all MT5 symbols and timeframes
|
Screenshots
|
Theme Presets
MAFX Trading Manager V5 includes four built-in theme presets. Traders can switch between themes based on personal preference and chart setup. Additional themes will be introduced in future updates.
|
Input Parameters
- Default Lot Size – Sets the initial lot size for new trades
- Default Stop Loss (pips) – Defines the default Stop Loss distance
- Default Take Profit (pips) – Defines the default Take Profit distance
- Break Even Offset (pips) – Adds an offset when moving Stop Loss to break-even
- Partial Close Percentage – Percentage of the position to close
- Slippage Points – Maximum allowed slippage during order execution
- UI Profile Override – Optional manual UI sizing
|
Limitations and Important Notes
- This product does not provide trading signals
- This product does not automate trading decisions
- This product does not guarantee profits
- The panel is not draggable (fixed position on the chart)
- Default settings are tuned for Gold and BTC; other symbols may require adjustment
- Users should understand inputs and workflow before trading live
MAFX Trading Manager is a trade management tool, not a trading strategy.
|
Support and Updates
This product is actively maintained. Updates are delivered through the MQL5 Market and can be installed via MetaTrader 5 under Market / Purchases. Update details are published in the product changelog.
|
Changelog
|Version
|Date
|Changes
|5.40
|January 1, 2026
|Initial Market release
|
Risk Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments involves risk. Use proper risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to lose.