FTU Fibonacci Retrace
- インディケータ
- James Erasmus
- バージョン: 1.1
- アクティベーション: 6
- This indicator draws fib levels for retracement type entry systems
- An improved and more accurate version than the mt4
- Study price movement, and use a retracement type strategy for entry at or near fib levels
Features:
Multiple Fibo levels adjustable
Change color and amount of bars from range
Usage:
Purpose is to study or measure price retracement
Change color and amount of bars from range. Use on any timeframe, product/pair, non repaint, fast loading