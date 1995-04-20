Range Bound Signals

Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4)

Trade clean reversals with confidence.
This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard.

Why traders love it

  • 10 Proven Setups in One Tool
    Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes bounce.

  • Instant, Readable Signals
    Each row shows: Symbol · Live Price · Session · Candlestick Pattern · Signal (BUY/SELL/WAIT) · Win% (guide) · Limit Entry · Stop Loss · Target · Brief Analysis.

  • Auto Levels
    Entry/SL/TP are pre-calculated using ATR-based risk logic. No more guessing where to place orders.

  • Non-repainting logic
    Signals are calculated on closed candles (bar 1). What you see is what actually printed.

  • Multisymbol Scanner
    Covers: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Session-Aware
    Quickly see whether you’re in Tokyo, London, or New York conditions (handy for timing mean-reversions).

  • Lightweight Dashboard
    Clean UI that doesn’t clutter your chart. Works smoothly on standard PCs/VPS.

What you get on screen

  • Main Dashboard: one-glance status for 20 symbols × 10 columns.

  • Signal Color Coding: BUY (green), SELL (red), WAIT (white).

  • Stats Panel: rolling totals (wins/losses/profit are an illustrative guide for forward observation).

  • Candlestick Hints: Doji, Bullish/Bearish Engulf to add confluence.

Best used for

  • Sideways or choppy markets where reversals are frequent.

  • Fade trades into key extremes (Bands/Keltner/Donchian/Envelopes) or pivot S1/R1 touches.

  • Quick basket scanning to find setups without flipping charts.

Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity

How to trade it (simple playbook)

  1. Wait for a BUY/SELL from at least one strategy in the Analysis column.

  2. Check confluence (e.g., BUY + Doji at support; SELL + RSI overbought near R1).

  3. Use the suggested levels (Entry/SL/TP) or refine to your plan.

  4. Prefer trading during active sessions (London/NY) for better fills.

  5. Manage risk: fixed % per trade or ATR-based position sizing.

Inputs you can tune

  • SR_Period, BB_Period, BB_Deviation

  • RSI_Period, Overbought/Oversold

  • MACD Fast/Slow/Signal

  • Stochastic K/D/Slowing & OB/OS

  • CCI_Period & Level

  • Keltner Period & Multiplier

  • Donchian Period

  • Envelopes Period & Deviation

  • Panel size/position/colors

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (Indicator)

  • Timeframes: Works on all; dashboard logic references H1 by default (editable in code if you want another TF).

  • Markets: Major FX pairs + Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Repaint: No backpainting on closed bars.

FAQ

Q: Does it open/close trades automatically?
A: No. It’s an indicator. Use the provided Entry/SL/TP as a plan or pair it with your EA.

Q: Will it repaint?
A: Signals are computed on the previous closed bar—so they won’t repaint after the candle closes.

Q: Which timeframe works best?
A: The default logic is optimized for H1 mean-reversion. You can experiment with M30/H4 for your style.

Q: Can I change the instruments?
A: Yes—edit the symbols[] list in the code to add/remove tickers you trade.

Q: Does the Win% guarantee returns?
A: No. The Win% shown is a guide. Always backtest/forward test and risk-manage.

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper position sizing and test on demo before going live.


