Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner

Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over.

Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the highest-probability trending instruments and provide you with a complete, actionable trade plan.

Our scanner doesn't rely on a single, flawed indicator. Instead, it derives its power from the confluence of four proven strategies: a classic EMA Crossover, ADX for trend strength, the dynamic SuperTrend, and a fast-reacting Hull Moving Average. A signal is only generated when these forces align, giving you the confirmation you need to trade with unparalleled confidence.

Why It's the Ultimate Tool for Trend Traders:

Scan the Entire Market in Seconds: Effortlessly monitor 28 Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) from a single, organized dashboard. Stop clicking and start analyzing. Never miss a breakout on an overlooked pair again!

High-Confidence Confluence Signals: Eliminate guesswork and emotional trading. The scanner's algorithm waits for agreement between the four built-in strategies before issuing a clear, color-coded BUY or SELL signal.

Automated Trade Plan Generation: Go beyond simple alerts. For every signal, the scanner instantly provides a precise Entry Price, a strategically placed Stop Loss (based on market volatility), and a calculated Take Profit to lock in your gains.

At-a-Glance Clarity: The clean, professional interface tells you everything you need to know in a single look. Instantly see which pairs are strongly Bullish, Bearish, or in a weak/neutral phase.

Total Transparency: Unlike "black box" systems, our dashboard shows you the individual status of each indicator (EMA, ADX, SuperTrend). This allows you to understand the logic behind every signal and provides an extra layer of confirmation.

Fully Customizable to Your Style: Take full control of your trading. Every parameter—from EMA periods to the ADX threshold and Risk/Reward Ratio—is fully adjustable in the input settings to perfectly match your personal strategy.

This tool is perfect for swing traders, position traders, and even day traders who want to align their trades with the dominant higher-timeframe trend. Whether you are a beginner looking for clear guidance or an experienced professional seeking to optimize your workflow, the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner will become an indispensable part of your trading arsenal.

Stop chasing the market. Let the best opportunities come directly to you. Add the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner to your chart today and transform your trading forever!





Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .

Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.

Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is this an Expert Advisor (EA)? Does it place trades automatically? No, this is a manual trading indicator, not an automated EA. It is a powerful dashboard tool designed to scan the market and provide you with high-probability trade signals, including suggested Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. You have full control over which trades you decide to take.

2. Does this indicator repaint? Absolutely not. The signals and the status of each indicator (EMA, ADX, etc.) are calculated on the close of the candle and are confirmed. Once a signal appears for a closed bar, it will not change or disappear. Live data like the "Price" will update in real-time, but the historical signals are fixed.

3. On which timeframe does the scanner work best? The dashboard is designed to analyze the underlying trend on the H1 timeframe, making it ideal for swing and day traders. However, you can place the dashboard on any chart timeframe you prefer (e.g., M15, H4) and it will still perform its analysis based on its core H1 logic.

4. How are the BUY/SELL signals generated? A signal is only generated through a powerful "confluence" method. The indicator checks for agreement across four separate trend-following strategies: EMA Crossover, ADX Trend Strength, SuperTrend, and the Hull Moving Average. A signal is only shown when at least three of these strategies align, ensuring a higher degree of confirmation.

5. Can I change the list of symbols in the dashboard? In the current version, the dashboard comes pre-configured with a fixed list of 28 of the most popular Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) to ensure optimal performance and ease of use. This list cannot be changed in the user settings.

6. Does the indicator provide pop-up, push, or email alerts? This version is designed as a comprehensive visual scanner to give you a complete overview of the market at a glance. It does not currently include pop-up, push, or email alert functionalities.

7. How should I use the suggested Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels? The SL/TP levels are mathematically calculated suggestions based on market volatility (using the ATR) and a pre-set Risk/Reward Ratio. They provide an excellent starting point for a trade plan. We always recommend cross-referencing these levels with your own analysis of key support and resistance zones.

8. What do I receive after my purchase? After purchase, the indicator will be available for download and activation directly within your MT4 terminal under the "Market" tab. You will receive the compiled indicator file, and you can activate it on the number of PCs allowed by the MQL5 license rules.

9. Is the "Win %" a guarantee of future profits? No. The "Win %" displayed is a simplified historical calculation based on recent price action to provide context on a symbol's past trending behavior. It should be used as a supplementary piece of information only. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and all trading involves significant risk.

10. What kind of support do you offer? We are committed to providing excellent customer support. If you have any questions about installation or the indicator's features, please contact us through the MQL5 messaging system. We are happy to help you get the most out of the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner.