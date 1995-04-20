Major FX Signals Panel

Major FX Signal Panel (AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard

Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard.

Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This Panel is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart.

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. Our intelligent algorithm analyzes market conditions using a confluence of trusted indicators to generate clear, actionable signals, saving you hours of manual analysis.

Key Features

  • Multi-Currency Scanning: Monitors EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, and NZDUSD simultaneously from a single chart.

  • Complete Trade Plans: Generates not just a signal, but a full plan including Entry Point, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

  • Advanced "AI" Signal Logic: The core signal is generated from a powerful confluence of four classic indicators: EMA Cross, MACD, Bollinger Bands®, and Stochastic Oscillator. A signal is only triggered when multiple indicators align, increasing its reliability.

  • Key Level Analysis: Automatically calculates and displays critical price levels, including:

    • Daily Support & Resistance (based on Previous Day's High/Low)

    • Today's Opening Price

    • Current Weekly High & Low

  • At-a-Glance Market Insight: Each panel provides a comprehensive overview:

    • Clear Buy/Sell Arrow Signal

    • Real-time RSI Level

    • Calculated "Winning Chance" Percentage based on indicator agreement.

    • Pre-defined Risk/Reward Ratio

  • Built for Intraday Traders: Optimized for lower timeframes (M30 is recommended) to capture short-term breakout opportunities.

  • Clean & Professional Interface: The intuitive 4-column layout gives you a full market overview without cluttering your chart.

Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity

How Does It Work?

The AI Trade Planner's strength lies in its confluence algorithm. Instead of relying on a single indicator, it waits for at least two of the four core indicators (EMA, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic) to agree on a market direction. This multi-layered approach filters out weak signals and "market noise," presenting you only with setups that have a higher probability of success.

The "Winning Chance" percentage is a direct reflection of this confluence—the more indicators that align, the higher the score, giving you an instant confidence meter for each potential trade.

Who Is This For?

This indicator is the perfect tool for:

  • Day Traders & Scalpers: Who need to make fast, informed decisions across multiple currency pairs.

  • Traders Who Value Confluence: If you believe in confirming signals with multiple analysis techniques, this tool automates that process for you.

  • Newer Traders: Who want a structured and data-driven approach to learning market dynamics and building a trading plan.

Please Note: All parameters (Indicator settings, ATR Multiplier, Risk/Reward Ratio) are fully customizable in the indicator's input settings.

Disclaimer: The AI Multi-Currency Trade Planner is a powerful analytical tool and not a financial advisory service. All signals and trade parameters are generated by technical formulas and do not guarantee profit. Trading forex involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Always use proper risk management and conduct your own analysis before entering any trade. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) (Indicators)

1. What platform is this indicator for, and which currency pairs does it cover? This is a professional indicator designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It simultaneously scans and provides signals for seven major currency pairs from a single chart: $EURUSD$ , $USDJPY$ , $GBPUSD$ , $USDCHF$ , $AUDUSD$ , $USDCAD$ , and $NZDUSD$ .

2. Is the "AI" a true artificial intelligence? How are signals actually generated? The term "AI" refers to the indicator's intelligent confluence algorithm, not a self-learning artificial intelligence. A signal is generated when a specific set of rules aligns across multiple, pre-defined technical indicators. The core logic requires at least two of the four built-in indicators (EMA Cross, MACD, Bollinger Bands®, and Stochastic Oscillator) to agree on a market direction, filtering out weaker setups.

3. What does the "Winning Chance" percentage mean? The "Winning Chance" percentage is a visual representation of the strength of the signal's confluence. It is not a guarantee of a winning trade. A higher percentage indicates that more of the core indicators are in alignment for that particular signal. For example, a signal where 3 out of 4 indicators agree will show a higher percentage than one where only 2 agree, giving you an at-a-glance confidence meter.

4. How are the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels calculated? The indicator automatically generates a complete trade plan, including Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. The description notes that an "ATR Multiplier" is a customizable parameter. This implies that the SL and TP levels are calculated based on market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. You can adjust this multiplier and the Risk/Reward Ratio in the settings to fit your personal trading strategy.

5. Does the panel automatically place trades for me? No, this is a technical indicator, not an Expert Advisor (EA) or a trading robot. It provides high-probability trade signals and a complete trade plan directly on your chart. You, the trader, have the final decision on whether to manually execute the trade based on the information provided.

6. What is the recommended timeframe for using the AI Trade Planner? The indicator is optimized for intraday trading, specifically for capturing short-term breakout opportunities. The recommended timeframe is M30 (30-minute chart), but it can be used on other lower timeframes as well.

7. Can I customize the indicator's settings? Yes, the indicator is fully customizable. You can go into the input settings to adjust all key parameters, including the settings for the core indicators (EMA, MACD, etc.), the ATR Multiplier for Stop Loss calculation, and the desired Risk/Reward Ratio for Take Profit targets.

8. Do I need to have a chart open for all seven currency pairs to get signals? No, that is one of the key benefits of the dashboard. You only need to attach the indicator to a single chart (e.g., $EURUSD$ , M30). The panel will automatically scan all seven major currency pairs in the background and display the signals and market data for all of them in its intuitive interface.

9. I'm a beginner trader. Is this tool suitable for me? Yes, this tool is designed to be beneficial for newer traders. It provides a structured, data-driven approach to trading by automating the process of scanning for confluence. Instead of guessing, you get a clear trade plan (Entry, SL, TP), which can help you learn market dynamics and develop disciplined trading habits.

10. Are the signals a guarantee of profit? Absolutely not. The disclaimer clearly states that this is a powerful analytical tool, not a financial advisory service. All signals are generated based on technical formulas and past data, which does not guarantee future results. Trading Forex involves substantial risk, and it is crucial to use proper risk management and conduct your own analysis before entering any trade.

