Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard



Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool.

Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard.

If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.

Key Features

10 Momentum Strategies Combined

MACD Zero Line Crossover

RSI Trend Momentum

Stochastic Pinpoint Entry

Momentum Divergence Detection

Awesome Oscillator Momentum

Rate of Change (ROC) Entries

Volume-Weighted Momentum (VWAP)

RSI + EMA Momentum Filter

Double Momentum Confirmation (MACD + RSI)

Momentum with VWAP Strategy

Covers 21 Symbols:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD Smart Dashboard Layout

Medium-sized, black background with white text for easy reading.

Columns: Symbol | Price | Signal | Win% | Entry | Stop Loss | Target | Analysis

Medium-sized, black background with white text for easy reading. Columns: Symbol | Price | Signal | Win% | Entry | Stop Loss | Target | Analysis Win% Backtesting Built-In

The indicator automatically calculates historical signal accuracy (Win/Loss ratio) so you can filter out weak setups.

The indicator automatically calculates historical signal accuracy (Win/Loss ratio) so you can filter out weak setups. Ready-to-Trade Levels

Each signal comes with precise Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, dynamically calculated with ATR-based logic.

Each signal comes with precise Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, dynamically calculated with ATR-based logic. Clear Analysis Column

Shows which strategies triggered the signal (e.g., +RSITr +AO -VWAPMom). You’ll know exactly why the signal was generated.

Why Choose Momentum Matrix Pro?

Save Time: Scan multiple pairs and strategies at once.

Boost Accuracy: Only trade signals backed by Win% statistics.

Clarity: Know exactly which indicators agree before taking a trade.

Professional Dashboard: No messy charts – everything is on one screen.

Works for All Traders: Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.

Inputs & Settings

Timeframe: Default M15 (configurable)

Refresh Time: Default 3 seconds (adjustable)

Indicators Settings: MACD, RSI, Stochastic, EMA, ROC, ATR parameters fully adjustable

Colors & Layout: Customizable for your preference

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart (only once). Dashboard will automatically scan all 20 forex pairs + Gold. Look for BUY (Green) or SELL (Red) signals with high Win% (>60%). Check Analysis column for strategy confirmation. Take trades using the suggested Entry, SL, and TP levels.

Key Benefits

Combines 10 strategies into one signal

Covers all major Forex pairs + Gold

Win% accuracy filter to avoid false signals

ATR-based SL/TP for professional risk management

Clean, modern dashboard – no cluttered charts

Fully customizable inputs

Notes

This is a non-repainting indicator.

Works on any MT4 account.

Recommended timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4.

Momentum Matrix Pro – Trade Smarter, Not Harder.

Stop switching between charts and indicators – trade with a professional momentum dashboard.





Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .

Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.

Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Momentum Matrix Pro

Q1: Does this indicator repaint?

No. Momentum Matrix Pro is a non-repainting indicator. All signals are fixed once generated.

Q2: Can I use this indicator for auto-trading (EA)?

This product is an indicator only. You can use its signals in manual trading, or connect it with an EA if you code/customize one.

Q3: On which timeframes does it work best?

Works on all timeframes. Recommended: M15, M30, H1, H4 for best momentum signals.

Q4: Which symbols are supported?

It covers 20 major forex pairs + Gold (XAUUSD) automatically.

Q5: Does it work on both MT4 and MT5?

This version is for MT4. An MT5 version can be requested.

Q6: Can I use it on indices, crypto, or other assets?

It’s optimized for Forex + Gold, but you may manually add other symbols if your broker provides them.

Q7: How does the Win% column work?

The indicator runs a historical backtest of past signals and calculates the percentage of winning trades based on ATR-based SL/TP logic.

Q8: What is the minimum Win% recommended for trading?

We suggest only considering trades where Win% ≥ 60% for higher probability setups.

Q9: How are Entry, Stop Loss, and Target levels calculated?

Using ATR (Average True Range) multipliers. SL = Entry ± ATR * 1.2, TP = Entry ± ATR * 1.8 (configurable).

Q10: Can I customize the indicator parameters?

Yes, you can adjust MACD, RSI, Stochastic, EMA, ATR, ROC, and VWAP settings to fit your trading style.

Q11: Does the dashboard slow down MT4?

The code is optimized, but since it scans 21 symbols, use it on a reliable VPS or PC with stable internet.

Q12: Can I use this for scalping?

Yes. On M5/M15 it provides quick scalp entries, especially during London/NY sessions.

Q13: Can I use this for swing trading?

Absolutely. On H1/H4/D1 you can capture larger moves with clear SL/TP levels.

Q14: How do I know why a signal appeared?

The Analysis column shows which strategies triggered the signal (e.g., +RSITr +AO -VWAPMom).

Q15: Does it work on any broker?

Yes, works on all MT4 brokers. Just ensure your broker provides the 21 supported symbols.

Q16: Do I need to open all charts for all symbols?

No. Attach the indicator to just one chart. It will scan all supported symbols automatically.

Q17: Can I change the dashboard colors?

Yes, you can customize background, text, BUY/SELL colors, and font size.

Q18: Is it beginner-friendly?

Yes. Even beginners can trade by simply following the Signal + Win% + SL/TP guidance.

Q19: Does it work in volatile markets like news events?

It will still generate signals, but we recommend caution during major news releases.

Q20: Is there a money-back guarantee?

Refunds are not possible on the MQL5 Market (platform policy).