Sahwira Trade Manager
- 实用工具
- Niccyril Chirindo
- 版本: 1.20
- 更新: 12 十一月 2025
- 激活: 10
Sahwira Trade Manager - Advanced Forex Trading Panel for MT5
Boost Your Trading Efficiency with Precision and Control
Elevate your trading experience with Sahwira Trade Manager, a powerful and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned forex trader, this advanced trade management tool offers a sleek, customizable dashboard to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and monitor your account performance in real-time—all from a single, intuitive interface.
Key Features:
- One-Click Trading: Execute Buy, Sell, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit orders instantly with customizable lot sizes.
- Risk Management Made Simple: Set Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Risk Percentage with built-in validation to ensure compliance with broker requirements.
- Real-Time Market Data: Monitor live Bid/Ask prices and account statistics (Equity, Profit, Drawdown) directly on the panel.
- Pending Order Flexibility: Adjust pending order distances with precision for strategic trade entries.
- Trade Control Options: Close all positions or delete pending orders with a single click.
- Customizable Interface: Personalize colors and layout to match your trading style.
Why Choose Sahwira Trade Manager?
- Time-Saving Efficiency: Streamline your trading process with a compact, all-in-one panel—no need to juggle multiple windows or tools.
- Enhanced Precision: Built-in lot size adjustments and minimum stop level checks ensure your trades meet broker standards.
- Real-Time Insights: Stay informed with live updates on account equity, profit/loss, and drawdown percentage.
- User-Friendly Design: Large, readable fonts and a clean layout make it easy to use, even during fast-moving markets.
Perfect For:
- Forex traders seeking a reliable trade manager EA
- Scalpers and day traders needing quick order execution
- Risk-conscious traders looking for robust SL/TP controls
- MT5 users wanting a customizable trading dashboard
How It Works:
- Attach Sahwira Trade Manager to any MT5 chart.
- Turn Algo Trading On
- Configure your preferred lot size, SL, TP, risk %, and pending order distance via the input fields.
- Use the color-coded buttons to place market or pending orders instantly.
- Monitor your trades and account stats in real-time on the dashboard.
- Close positions or cancel pending orders with one click when needed.
Technical Specifications:
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Customization: Adjustable colors, lot sizes, and risk parameters
- Performance: Lightweight and optimized for smooth operation
