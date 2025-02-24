Sahwira Trade Manager

Sahwira Trade Manager - Advanced Forex Trading Panel for MT5

Boost Your Trading Efficiency with Precision and Control

Elevate your trading experience with Sahwira Trade Manager, a powerful and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned forex trader, this advanced trade management tool offers a sleek, customizable dashboard to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and monitor your account performance in real-time—all from a single, intuitive interface.

Key Features:

  • One-Click Trading: Execute Buy, Sell, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit orders instantly with customizable lot sizes.
  • Risk Management Made Simple: Set Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Risk Percentage with built-in validation to ensure compliance with broker requirements.
  • Real-Time Market Data: Monitor live Bid/Ask prices and account statistics (Equity, Profit, Drawdown) directly on the panel.
  • Pending Order Flexibility: Adjust pending order distances with precision for strategic trade entries.
  • Trade Control Options: Close all positions or delete pending orders with a single click.
  • Customizable Interface: Personalize colors and layout to match your trading style.
Why Choose Sahwira Trade Manager?
  • Time-Saving Efficiency: Streamline your trading process with a compact, all-in-one panel—no need to juggle multiple windows or tools.
  • Enhanced Precision: Built-in lot size adjustments and minimum stop level checks ensure your trades meet broker standards.
  • Real-Time Insights: Stay informed with live updates on account equity, profit/loss, and drawdown percentage.
  • User-Friendly Design: Large, readable fonts and a clean layout make it easy to use, even during fast-moving markets.
Perfect For:
  • Forex traders seeking a reliable trade manager EA
  • Scalpers and day traders needing quick order execution
  • Risk-conscious traders looking for robust SL/TP controls
  • MT5 users wanting a customizable trading dashboard
How It Works:
  1. Attach Sahwira Trade Manager to any MT5 chart.
  2. Configure your preferred lot size, SL, TP, risk %, and pending order distance via the input fields.
  3. Use the color-coded buttons to place market or pending orders instantly.
  4. Monitor your trades and account stats in real-time on the dashboard.
  5. Close positions or cancel pending orders with one click when needed.
Technical Specifications:
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Customization: Adjustable colors, lot sizes, and risk parameters
  • Performance: Lightweight and optimized for smooth operation



Filtrer:
Vungano
21
Vungano 2025.02.28 10:29 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Niccyril Chirindo
3839
Réponse du développeur Niccyril Chirindo 2025.03.04 23:56
Thanks Boss Enjoy
Batsirayi L Marango
1153
Batsirayi L Marango 2025.02.27 16:09 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Niccyril Chirindo
3839
Réponse du développeur Niccyril Chirindo 2025.03.04 23:56
Sure thanks for the review
Répondre à l'avis