Robo Gold

This is the latest generation of automatic Gold trading robots programmed with exclusive and advanced algorithms. EA Robo Gold is a combination of strategies for analyzing price movements, correlating oscillators and tickspeed models and building reliable signals with high probability. The signal models are optimized for the Scalper strategy, taking small profits and exiting the market quickly to avoid risks and protect account.

The EA has Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing parameters available to protect the account and optimize performance. Other parameters help you to fine-tune the system to fit your trading plan.

The EA has been optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and you only need to use default setting (for Gold XAUUSD with 2 decimal places).

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 4.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Use Trailing  = True
 Max Trades  = 8
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 50 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 600 (points)
 Take Profit  = 600 (points)
 Time Start  = 01:30 (hour:minnute)
 Time End Hour  = 22:30 (hour:minnute)
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<10ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: $ 500

Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has decimal places (like 1900.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 6000 (instead of the default value = 600). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.

+ The default setting is the recommended setting, but you can still change the parameter values to tweak the system to suit you.


