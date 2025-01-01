문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュール資金管理のクラスCMoneyFixedLot 

CMoneyFixedLot

CMoneyFixedLot은 미리 정의된 고정 로트 크기를 가진 거래를 기반으로 자금 관리 알고리즘을 구현하도록 설계된 클래스입니다.

Description

CMoneyFixedLot은 미리 정의된 고정 로트 크기를 가진 거래를 기반으로 자금 관리 알고리즘을 구현합니다.

Declaration

   class CMoneyFixedLot: public CExpertMoney

Title

   #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertMoney

              CMoneyFixedLot

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Initialization

 

Lots

거래량을 설정합니다

virtual ValidationSettings

설정 확인

자금 및 위험 관리 메서드

 

virtual CheckOpenLong

롱 포지션에 대한 거래량을 가져옵니다

virtual CheckOpenShort

숏 포지션에 대한 거래량을 가져옵니다

클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

CExpertBase 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators

CExpertMoney 클래스에서 상속된 방법

Percent, CheckReverse, CheckClose

 