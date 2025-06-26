Valute / SNX
SNX: TD SYNNEX Corporation
149.87 USD 0.83 (0.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SNX ha avuto una variazione del -0.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 148.55 e ad un massimo di 151.38.
Segui le dinamiche di TD SYNNEX Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SNX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
148.55 151.38
Intervallo Annuale
92.26 154.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 150.70
- Apertura
- 151.38
- Bid
- 149.87
- Ask
- 150.17
- Minimo
- 148.55
- Massimo
- 151.38
- Volume
- 2.055 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 44.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.54%
20 settembre, sabato