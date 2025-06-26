QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SNX
Tornare a Azioni

SNX: TD SYNNEX Corporation

149.87 USD 0.83 (0.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SNX ha avuto una variazione del -0.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 148.55 e ad un massimo di 151.38.

Segui le dinamiche di TD SYNNEX Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SNX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
148.55 151.38
Intervallo Annuale
92.26 154.44
Chiusura Precedente
150.70
Apertura
151.38
Bid
149.87
Ask
150.17
Minimo
148.55
Massimo
151.38
Volume
2.055 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.55%
Variazione Mensile
2.61%
Variazione Semestrale
44.00%
Variazione Annuale
24.54%
20 settembre, sabato