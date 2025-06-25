QuotesSections
Currencies / SNX
Back to US Stock Market

SNX: TD SYNNEX Corporation

149.44 USD 2.78 (1.83%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SNX exchange rate has changed by -1.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 149.42 and at a high of 150.27.

Follow TD SYNNEX Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SNX News

Daily Range
149.42 150.27
Year Range
92.26 154.44
Previous Close
152.22
Open
149.94
Bid
149.44
Ask
149.74
Low
149.42
High
150.27
Volume
136
Daily Change
-1.83%
Month Change
2.31%
6 Months Change
43.58%
Year Change
24.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%