Currencies / SNX
SNX: TD SYNNEX Corporation
149.44 USD 2.78 (1.83%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNX exchange rate has changed by -1.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 149.42 and at a high of 150.27.
Follow TD SYNNEX Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
149.42 150.27
Year Range
92.26 154.44
- Previous Close
- 152.22
- Open
- 149.94
- Bid
- 149.44
- Ask
- 149.74
- Low
- 149.42
- High
- 150.27
- Volume
- 136
- Daily Change
- -1.83%
- Month Change
- 2.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.58%
- Year Change
- 24.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%