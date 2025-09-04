Valute / SCHD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SCHD: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
27.15 USD 0.26 (0.95%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SCHD ha avuto una variazione del -0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.13 e ad un massimo di 27.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHD News
- 2 Income Powerhouses Entering Deep Bargain Territory
- What Does Q4 Hold for the U.S. Economy? ETFs to Consider
- SCHD: Why Most Bulls May Be Running Blind (Rating Downgrade) (NYSEARCA:SCHD)
- Why This Fed Rate Cut Is Terrible News For Some Dividend Stocks
- Building A $100,000 Dividend Portfolio:Maximizing SCHD's Income With Top High-Yield Stocks
- SCHD: Stay Vested To Avoid Being Tempted By The AI Bubble
- $750K Portfolio Is All You Need For Retirement
- What I Regret About My Dividend Investing Journey
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- SCHD Vs. FDVV: How These Two Great Dividend Funds Compare (NYSEARCA:SCHD)
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- How I Would Invest $100,000 In Today’s Overpriced Market
- Can You Retire On $500,000?
- SCHD: Enjoy The Dividends As Trumponomics Plays Out (NYSEARCA:SCHD)
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- My Top 10 Dividend Stocks For September 2025: One Yields 12%-Plus
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- MOAT: Inside VanEck's Hugely Successful $13B Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.13 27.29
Intervallo Annuale
23.87 85.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.41
- Apertura
- 27.17
- Bid
- 27.15
- Ask
- 27.45
- Minimo
- 27.13
- Massimo
- 27.29
- Volume
- 12.699 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- -67.88%
25 settembre, giovedì
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 3.3%
- Prev
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 6.8%
- Prev
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 0.6%
- Prev
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- $42.847 B
- Prev
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 208 K
- Prev
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 1.913 M
- Prev
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.925%