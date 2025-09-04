Currencies / SCHD
SCHD: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
27.15 USD 0.26 (0.95%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCHD exchange rate has changed by -0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.13 and at a high of 27.29.
Follow Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SCHD News
Daily Range
27.13 27.29
Year Range
23.87 85.00
- Previous Close
- 27.41
- Open
- 27.17
- Bid
- 27.15
- Ask
- 27.45
- Low
- 27.13
- High
- 27.29
- Volume
- 12.699 K
- Daily Change
- -0.95%
- Month Change
- -2.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.83%
- Year Change
- -67.88%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
- 3.710%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%