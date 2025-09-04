Divisas / SCHD
SCHD: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
27.15 USD 0.26 (0.95%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SCHD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.95%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 27.29.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
27.13 27.29
Rango anual
23.87 85.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 27.41
- Open
- 27.17
- Bid
- 27.15
- Ask
- 27.45
- Low
- 27.13
- High
- 27.29
- Volumen
- 12.699 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.95%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.65%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.83%
- Cambio anual
- -67.88%
