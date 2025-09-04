CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / SCHD
Volver a Acciones

SCHD: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

27.15 USD 0.26 (0.95%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SCHD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.95%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 27.29.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCHD News

Rango diario
27.13 27.29
Rango anual
23.87 85.00
Cierres anteriores
27.41
Open
27.17
Bid
27.15
Ask
27.45
Low
27.13
High
27.29
Volumen
12.699 K
Cambio diario
-0.95%
Cambio mensual
-2.65%
Cambio a 6 meses
-2.83%
Cambio anual
-67.88%
25 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Producto Interior Bruto t/t
Act.
Pronós.
3.3%
Prev.
3.3%
12:30
USD
Consumo Personal Real t/t
Act.
Pronós.
1.6%
Prev.
1.6%
12:30
USD
PIB Ventas t/t
Act.
Pronós.
6.8%
Prev.
6.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos de Bienes Duraderos m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-0.5%
Prev.
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos Básicos de Bienes Buraderos m/m
Act.
Pronós.
0.6%
Prev.
1.1%
12:30
USD
Balanza Comercial de Mercancías
Act.
Pronós.
$​42.847 B
Prev.
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
Inventarios Minoristas m/m
Act.
Pronós.
0.1%
Prev.
0.2%
12:30
USD
Inventarios Minoristas excl. Automóviles m/m
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
0.1%
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
208 K
Prev.
231 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.913 M
Prev.
1.920 M
13:00
USD
Discurso del Miembro del FOMC, John Williams
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Discurso de Michael Barr, Vicepresidente de la Reserva Federal para la Supervisión
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 7 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.925%