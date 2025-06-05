Valute / OCGN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OCGN: Ocugen Inc
1.34 USD 0.06 (4.29%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OCGN ha avuto una variazione del -4.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.34 e ad un massimo di 1.42.
Segui le dinamiche di Ocugen Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OCGN News
- Why Ocugen Stock Zoomed 12% Higher Today
- Ocugen Shares Are Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On? - Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)
- Carisma Therapeutics stock soars after merger agreement with Ocugen
- Ocugen (OCGN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Ocugen gets EMA backing for single trial of Stargardt disease therapy
- Ocugen raises $20 million in direct offering to Janus Henderson
- Ocugen raises $20 million in registered direct offering
- Ocugen (OCGN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 20%
- Ocugen (OCGN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Ocugen regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid price requirement
- Ocugen expands advisory board and leadership team for gene therapy push
- Ocugen doses first patient in phase 2/3 Stargardt disease trial
- Vericel stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG despite potential competition
- Ocugen stock steady as H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating
- Ocugen (OCGN) Shares Slide Following Merger Agreement: What's Going On? - Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)
- Carisma Therapeutics stock soars after proposed merger with OrthoCellix
- Ocugen: Three Potential Gene-Therapy Filings By 2028 (NASDAQ:OCGN)
- Ocugen (OCGN) Stock Soars On FDA Clearance For Pivotal Stargardt Disease Trial - Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)
- FDA clears Ocugen’s phase 2/3 trial for Stargardt disease therapy
- Ocugen To Present at BIO International Convention 2025
- Oracle, McDonald’s lead Monday’s market cap stock movers
- Ocugen stock rises on Korean licensing deal for gene therapy
- Ocugen inks $11 million gene therapy deal for Korean market
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.34 1.42
Intervallo Annuale
0.51 1.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.40
- Apertura
- 1.34
- Bid
- 1.34
- Ask
- 1.64
- Minimo
- 1.34
- Massimo
- 1.42
- Volume
- 3.687 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 32.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 91.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.00%
20 settembre, sabato