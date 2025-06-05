QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / OCGN
OCGN: Ocugen Inc

1.34 USD 0.06 (4.29%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OCGN ha avuto una variazione del -4.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.34 e ad un massimo di 1.42.

Segui le dinamiche di Ocugen Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.34 1.42
Intervallo Annuale
0.51 1.48
Chiusura Precedente
1.40
Apertura
1.34
Bid
1.34
Ask
1.64
Minimo
1.34
Massimo
1.42
Volume
3.687 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.29%
Variazione Mensile
32.67%
Variazione Semestrale
91.43%
Variazione Annuale
34.00%
20 settembre, sabato