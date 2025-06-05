통화 / OCGN
OCGN: Ocugen Inc
1.34 USD 0.06 (4.29%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OCGN 환율이 오늘 -4.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.34이고 고가는 1.42이었습니다.
Ocugen Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
1.34 1.42
년간 변동
0.51 1.48
- 이전 종가
- 1.40
- 시가
- 1.34
- Bid
- 1.34
- Ask
- 1.64
- 저가
- 1.34
- 고가
- 1.42
- 볼륨
- 3.687 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.29%
- 월 변동
- 32.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 91.43%
- 년간 변동율
- 34.00%
20 9월, 토요일