Currencies / OCGN
OCGN: Ocugen Inc
1.16 USD 0.04 (3.33%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OCGN exchange rate has changed by -3.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.15 and at a high of 1.22.
Follow Ocugen Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OCGN News
- Why Ocugen Stock Zoomed 12% Higher Today
- Ocugen Shares Are Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On? - Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)
- Carisma Therapeutics stock soars after merger agreement with Ocugen
- Ocugen (OCGN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Ocugen gets EMA backing for single trial of Stargardt disease therapy
- Ocugen raises $20 million in direct offering to Janus Henderson
- Ocugen raises $20 million in registered direct offering
- Ocugen (OCGN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 20%
- Ocugen (OCGN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Ocugen regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid price requirement
- Ocugen expands advisory board and leadership team for gene therapy push
- Ocugen doses first patient in phase 2/3 Stargardt disease trial
- Vericel stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG despite potential competition
- Ocugen stock steady as H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating
- Ocugen (OCGN) Shares Slide Following Merger Agreement: What's Going On? - Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)
- Carisma Therapeutics stock soars after proposed merger with OrthoCellix
- Ocugen: Three Potential Gene-Therapy Filings By 2028 (NASDAQ:OCGN)
- Ocugen (OCGN) Stock Soars On FDA Clearance For Pivotal Stargardt Disease Trial - Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)
- FDA clears Ocugen’s phase 2/3 trial for Stargardt disease therapy
- Ocugen To Present at BIO International Convention 2025
- Oracle, McDonald’s lead Monday’s market cap stock movers
- Ocugen stock rises on Korean licensing deal for gene therapy
- Ocugen inks $11 million gene therapy deal for Korean market
Daily Range
1.15 1.22
Year Range
0.51 1.29
- Previous Close
- 1.20
- Open
- 1.21
- Bid
- 1.16
- Ask
- 1.46
- Low
- 1.15
- High
- 1.22
- Volume
- 2.803 K
- Daily Change
- -3.33%
- Month Change
- 14.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 65.71%
- Year Change
- 16.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%