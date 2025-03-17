QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NRGV
Tornare a Azioni

NRGV: Energy Vault Holdings Inc

3.13 USD 0.46 (17.23%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NRGV ha avuto una variazione del 17.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.60 e ad un massimo di 3.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Energy Vault Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NRGV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.60 3.18
Intervallo Annuale
0.60 3.18
Chiusura Precedente
2.67
Apertura
2.64
Bid
3.13
Ask
3.43
Minimo
2.60
Massimo
3.18
Volume
4.677 K
Variazione giornaliera
17.23%
Variazione Mensile
56.50%
Variazione Semestrale
340.85%
Variazione Annuale
226.04%
21 settembre, domenica