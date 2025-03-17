Valute / NRGV
NRGV: Energy Vault Holdings Inc
3.13 USD 0.46 (17.23%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NRGV ha avuto una variazione del 17.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.60 e ad un massimo di 3.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Energy Vault Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NRGV News
- Ormat Technologies Begins Lower Rio Energy Storage Facility Operation
- Energy Vault regains NYSE listing compliance as shares climb above $1
- Energy Vault: Transitioning To More Predictable And Profitable Revenue Streams (NYSE:NRGV)
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Energy Vault Q2 2025 slides: 126% revenue growth, launches $300M Asset Vault initiative
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Energy Vault secures $300 million for storage subsidiary launch
- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Consumers Energy to deploy 300 MWh of battery storage in Michigan
- California’s largest clean microgrid gets approval for CAISO market participation
- Energy Vault stock soars after closing $18M BESS project financing
- Energy Vault (NRGV) CEO Piconi sells $9,835 in shares
- Energy vault COO Wiese sells $4k in NRGV stock
- Energy Vault CFO beer sells $27k in NRGV stock
- Energy Vault (NRGV) chief engineering officer Ladwa sells $12194 in stock
- Energy Vault Achieves Major Strategic Milestone with Commercial Operation of Cross Trails BESS, Marking the First Asset Placed in Service Under Own & Operate Growth Strategy
- Energy Vault boosts Texas grid with new storage system
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08
- Energy Vault Holdings Shares Are Down Today: What's Going On? - Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV)
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NRGV)
- Energy Vault Strengthens Australian Presence With Stoney Creek Deal: Details - Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.60 3.18
Intervallo Annuale
0.60 3.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.67
- Apertura
- 2.64
- Bid
- 3.13
- Ask
- 3.43
- Minimo
- 2.60
- Massimo
- 3.18
- Volume
- 4.677 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 17.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 56.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 340.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- 226.04%
21 settembre, domenica